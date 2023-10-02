Fight Masters Ram-Laxman heaps praise on Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

The much-awaited pan India project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a crazy combination of mass maharaja Ravi Teja, director Vamsi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts Abhishek Agarwal. Presented by Tej Narayan Aggarwal and produced by Mayank Singhania, Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj are the heroines in this film. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 20.

The film already created huge buzz nationwide with the promotional content of the film. Fight masters Ram Laxman, who has choreographed the action of the film, shared the special features of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao.' Let’s look into it.

There are many action scenes in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. What is special about these?



We too were born and brought up in the Stuartpuram area. We heard stories about 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' in our childhood. That's how the story connects a little closer to us. Ravi Teja has also adapted this character very well. Everything fits the story well. Tiger Nageswara Rao's action has been composed realistically.

What kind of stories did you hear about 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' as a child?



We have heard unimaginable things about him. We used to hear very interesting things like they used to board the running train, they used to say that they would steal and they used to do it. He escaped from Chennai Jail. The police gave him the title Tiger. The police giving a title to a thief is really surprising. He used to climb the walls of the jail so high without any help, and where that energy comes from is really surprising. It is not a common thing to be recognised even by a Prime Minister.

In this, the action has been composed very realistically. We composed some action scenes in the cashew plantations in the Sarala area where he lived. We have worked with Ravi Teja in many films. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' gave us a new experience. In this, the audience will feel every action episode as real. Ravi Teja worked very hard.

The train action episode in the teaser is interesting. Tell us something about it?



There are some unimaginable things in the life of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. At that time, there was a fear until the train, or bus crossed Stuart Puram. He used to board the running train. Ravi Teja helped a lot in designing the action. He did not compromise anywhere in action. The action has been composed realistically. We worked hard for the action. We should thank director Vamsi for making such a powerful biopic. We feel lucky to work for this film.

What kind of exercise did Ravi Teja do as 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'?



Ravi Teja's body language is perfectly suited for the role of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Ravi Teja's fitness is amazing.He looks more energetic and young. A lot of hard work has been done for this film. We are confident that this film will be a milestone to Ravi Teja.

Tell us about director Vamsi.



We know Vamsi since childhood. Studied in Chennai. He researched deeply for three years for this film. He collected many things about him in local areas. A wonderful story made and presented very well. Vamsi will get very good name with this movie.

How was it working in Abhishek Agarwal Arts?



This movie was made with a huge budget without compromising anywhere. It shows a very impressive nativity for the times. All the locations are very good. It has all commercial elements.