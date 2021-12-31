Films Calendar: Check The List Of Movies And Web Series Which Are Ready To Release In January 2022

Films And Web Series Releasing In January 2022:We are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022 within a few hours… This year has made us learn how to live in lockdown mode and also made us know the value of our lives. When it comes to the movies, the starting months like January and February made noise at the theatres but after that, the second wave of Covid-19 completely shut down the theatres. It was on the occasion of Dussehra, slowly movies started releasing again on the big screens.

But coming to January 2022, with great hope, most awaited movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj and Attack are ready to hit the screens. Along with them even many shows and web series are ready to be released on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix… So, we have jotted down the list of movies and shows that are releasing in both theatres and small screens… Check Out!

1. RRR

Release Date: 7th January, 2022

Star Cast: Ram Charan Teja, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran

Director: SS Rajamouli

Genre: Fictional Freedom Fight

Being SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, it is the most-awaited movies of this season, Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and NTR will essay the role of Komaram Bheem. With the trailer, it came to know that Ram and Bheem are friends and British officers will try to separate them with some ugly plans! But their fight for the country makes the movie join the must-watch category!

2. Radhe Shyam

Release Date: 14th January, 2022

Star Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Krishnam Raju, Bhagyasree, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedkar and Priyadarshi

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Genre: Periodic Love Story

Well, with the trailer, we came to know that Prabhas aka Vikramaditya will essay the role of a great palmist who can predict the future! But he falls in love with Pooja Hegde aka Peerna. But their union brings will bring a destruction to the world!

3. Prithvi Raj

Release Date: 21st January, 2022

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Sakshi Tanwar, Lalit Tiwari and Manav Vij

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Genre: Historical action drama

Akshay Kumar will be seen as King Prithviraj Chauhan in this movie and Manushi who is making her debut will essay the role of his wige Sanyogita. The film is based on the life of this great king and turns the most-awaited ones of Bollywood movies!

4. Gehraiyaan

Release Date: 25th January, 2022

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor

Director: Shakun Batra

Genre: Romantic Drama

This movie is a complete romantic drama and is filled with emotions. It showcases the love life of two pairs, Deepika Padukone - Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey - Dhairya Karwa.

5. Attack

Release Date: 26th January, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Genre: Science Fiction Action Thriller

The movie is inspired by true evens and deals with hostage crisis!

6. The Kashmir Flies

Release Date: 26th January, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Genre: Action

The story deals with Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and will be released on the occasion of Republic Day!

Well, these 7 movies are all set to entertain the movie buffs in the month of January… Now, let us check out the OTT platform releases… Even Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and other small screen platforms are ready with amazing original series and shows to entertain the audience!

Amazon Prime

January 1

• 127 Hours

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut)

• Beats of the Southern Wild

• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

• Bringing Down the House

• Crazy Heart

• Deja Vu

• Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

• Enemy at the Gates

• Eve's Bayou

• Facing Ali

• Fat Albert

• Good Hair

• I Think I Love My Wife

• John Tucker Must Die

• Judge Dredd

• Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

• Kick-Ass

• Like Mike

• Mad Money

• Made of Honor

• Once Marketa Irglova, Glen Hansard

• Once (Mission: Impossible II)

• Mission: Impossible III

• Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

• Mission: Impossible

• More Than a Game

• Mr. 3000

• My Week with Marylin

• Mystery Team

• Napoleon Dynamite

• Once

• Poetic Justice

• Predator

• Push

• Red Tails

• Runaway Bride

• S.W.A.T.

• Saving Private Ryan

• Secrets in the Water

• Shallow Hal

• Shopgirl

• Sinister

• Waitress Keri Russell

• Sister Act

• Something's Gotta Give

• Stargate

• Super Troopers

• The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

• The Descendants

• The Family Stone

• The Great Debaters

• The Preacher's Wife

• The Prestige

• The Sapphires

• Traitor

• Unfaithful

• The Village

• When a Man Loves a Woman

• Words and Pictures

• The Missing

• Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

• Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

• The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

• The Tender Bar Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan

• The Tender Bar

January 5

• Deadly Detention

• The Student

January 7

The Tender Bar (Amazon Original Movie)

January 10

• Colombiana

• Colombiana (Unrated)

January 12

• A Sort of Homecoming

• The Intouchables

• Squadgoals

• Twinsanity

January 13

The Master

January 14

• Hotel Transylvania: Transofrmania (Amazon Original Movie)

• Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Original Series)

January 21

As We See It (Amazon Original Series)

January 28

Needle in a Timestack

Netflix

January 1st

• Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

• The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

• 300

• 1BR

• Annie (1982)

• Big Fish

• Braveheart

• Cadillac Records

• Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

• Doing Hard Time

• Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

• First Sunday

• Free Willy

• G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

• Geronimo: An American Legend

• Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

• Girl, Interrupted

• The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

• Godzilla (1998)

• Gremlins

• Happy Feet

• Hell or High Water

• Hook

• I Know What You Did Last Summer

• I Love You, Man

• I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

• Interview with the Vampire

• Just Go With It

• Kung Fu Panda

• Linewatch

• The Longest Yard (2005)

• The Lost Boys

• Midnight in Paris

• Monsters vs. Aliens

• Nacho Libre

• The NeverEnding Story

• Paranormal Activity

• The Patriot

• Road Trip

• Runaway Bride

• Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

• Stand by Me

• Superman Returns

• Taxi Driver

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

• Terminator 2: Judgment Day

• Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

• Terminator Salvation

• The Town

• Troy

• True Grit (2010)

• The Wedding Singer

• Wild Wild West

• Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

• Woo

January 4th

Action Pack

January 5th

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

January 6th

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

January 7th

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

January 10th

Undercover: Season 3

January 11th

Dear Mother

January 12th

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13th

• Brazen

• Chosen

• The Journalist

• Photocopier

January 14th

• After Life: Season 3

• Archive 81

• Blippi: Adventures

• Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt

• The House

• Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

• This Is Not a Comedy

January 16th

Phantom Thread

January 17th

After We Fell

January 18th

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

January 19th

• El marginal: Season 4

• Heavenly Bites: Mexico

• Juanpis González - The Series

• The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

• Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

January 20th

Midnight Asia: Eat • Dance • Dream

The Royal Treatment

January 21st

• American Boogeywoman

• Munich - The Edge of War

• My Father's Violin

• Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

• Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

• Summer Heat

• That Girl Lay Lay

January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

January 27th

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

January 28th

• Angry Birds: Summer Madness

• Feria: The Darkest Light

• Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

• Home Team

• In From the Cold

• The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

Disney+ Hotstar

Saturday, January 1

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, January 5

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

Friday, January 7

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

• Like Mike

• Like Mike 2

• The Sandlot

Wednesday, January 12

• Eternals

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

Friday, January 14

• Betty White Goes Wild!

• Catch That Kid

Wednesday, January 19

• Vets On The Beach (S1)

• Vets On The Beach (S2)

• The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2

• Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

Wednesday, January 26

• Random Rings (S1)

• Random Rings (S2)

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

Friday, January 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

So guys, watch these amazing movies and web series in both theatres and OTT platforms and enjoy the upcoming month with full joy!!!

Happy New Year 2022!