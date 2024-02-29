Films, Content and AI: Amitabh Bachchan, RGV engages in thought-provoking conversations

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had an insightful rendezvous with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma during his visit to Hyderabad for the "last day at work." The two luminaries delved into a "non-stop breather conversation" encompassing topics such as films, content, and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared, "The last day at work in the elms of the city of Hyderabad, get visited by the exalted genius and his thoughts and expressions, that are mysterious and mystifying - Ram Gopal Varma, alias Ramu."

The conversation revolved around the ever-evolving landscape of films and the intriguing realm of artificial intelligence. Bachchan mused about the uncertainty surrounding facts in today's world and the constant debate on what is considered real.

Reflecting on the nature of information dissemination, he pondered, "Information has 'inform’ in it for its delivery... but does it really inform, or does it simply put out for its content existence... impotence and all… as what was expressed some time back in the days of the year gone by."

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma share a longstanding friendship and have collaborated on projects such as the 'Sarkar' franchise and 'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.' Bachchan is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.