Films now are being directly released on OTT platforms

News has been floating around that Telugu film producers are being offered huge money by OTT platforms like Amazon Prime to have their completed films have a direct release on cyberspace instead of waiting for lifting of lockdown. Two big names like Ram Pothineni and Dil Raju are either not keen or undecided about going ahead with such an arrangement, if media reports are to be believed.

During this same period, things have begun happening on similar lines in Tamil and Hindi film industries too. Of course, names like K K and Arshad Warsi have had their Hindi web series episodes released during this past one month on themes like cross-border terrorism and serial killing. Other than this, in a first of its kind, a feature film titled 'Bamfaad' which features Aditya Rawal, the son of legendary actor Paresh Rawal has been directly released on Zee 5.

Making smart use of the availability of a large, captive audience at homes across the country, this venture was featured all over on April 10. The hero of this film has been saying that he would be happy to be seen by film watchers on different platforms rather than being stuck awaiting a theatrical release. Adding weight to his flick is the presence of ' Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey as his heroine whose work has been appreciated.

One more bold move, necessitated by lack of availability of theatres has been the release of a 102- minute Tamil film 'SethumAyirumPon' on Netflix directly. A sensitive rurbanstory of a grandmother and a granddaughter who are separated and re-unite after 15 years, the film has garnered good media support and viewership since its release nearly two weeks ago.