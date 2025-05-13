‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ set for grand India release

After a chilling run of over two decades, the Final Destination franchise is gearing up for its final curtain call. Titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth and concluding chapter of the globally popular horror-thriller saga will hit Indian theaters on May 15 — and it’s getting a release like never before.

What’s making headlines is the rare move to premiere the film with midnight shows across India, a privilege usually reserved for top Indian stars. The first screening will begin at exactly 11:59 PM, with major cities in the Telugu states — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vizag — among the key locations hosting these early shows. The film is being dubbed and released in Telugu along with other Indian languages, signaling its massive popularity.

The Final Destination series first shocked audiences in 2000 with its terrifying premise — sudden and bizarre deaths triggered by everyday objects and seen in advance through visions. The original film’s success led to four more blockbuster sequels in 2003, 2006, 2009, and 2011, making it a cult hit among horror fans.

Now, after a 15-year hiatus, Bloodlines returns with what promises to be the most graphic and intense installment yet. The trailer teases even more brutal deaths and spine-chilling visuals that are bound to linger in viewers’ minds.

Interestingly, the franchise originally began as a ten-part bestselling book series, along with two comic books, though only six films were made. As fans prepare for this emotional finale, anticipation is sky-high to see how this 25-year-long nightmare concludes.