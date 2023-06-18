Live
- WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta
- Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya to be extended for Deepotsav
- Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers
- Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Amit Shah
- Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!
- Popularity of Congress government will not last long: Former CM Bommai
- FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’
- Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’
- Official: ‘Adipurush’ grossed Rs. 240 Cr WW in two days
- Delhi Police, FBI & Interpol collaborate, bust cybercrime syndicate defrauding US nationals
FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’
Highlights
The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR
The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of film 'Adipurush'.
In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes. He alleged that film makers did not have the courage to make film related to religious heads of other religions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS