First Cut Film Factory presents ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead

The much-anticipated film "Arjunudi Geetopadesam," featuring talented actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the main lead alongside Akhil Raj and Divija Prabhakar in other pivotal roles, has commenced its journey under the direction of Satish Gogada. This project marks the debut venture of First Cut Film Factory Production No.1, produced by Trilok Nath.K and Pradeep Reddy.V.

The auspicious commencement of the film was marked by grand puja ceremonies, attended by esteemed personalities from the industry. KanumeliAmmiraju initiated the first shot with a ceremonial clap, while MallalaSitaramaraju expertly handled the camera. Trilok Nath and Pujitha contributed to the script, with LakkamshettyVenu Gopal directing the inaugural scene.

In addition to the stellar cast, Rajeev and Aditya Sasikumar portray key roles, with Charan Arjun composing the music, Chaitanya Kandula serving as the Director of Photography (DOP), and Arjun undertaking the editing responsibilities.

Director Satish Gogada, expressing his excitement at the film's launch, stated, "This is my first film as a director. All the actors reacted very positively when this story was told. We are commencing the first schedule from March 20 in Amalapuram, followed by schedules in Vizag, Hyderabad, and Chennai."

Producer Trilok Nath.K shared his enthusiasm, remarking, "This is the inaugural film of First Cut Film Factory. The story narrated by Satish was captivating. This movie is poised to entertain audiences of all ages."

Rajeev, one of the lead actors, commended Director Satish's passion for cinema and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this project. "We are making this film with a young team and seek the support of our audience," he added.

Divija, another lead actor, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "This is a very good story. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me the opportunity to play the lead role in this film. We are making this film with a very good team."

"ArjunudiGeetopadesam" promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and talented ensemble cast, marking an exciting beginning for First Cut Film Factory in the world of cinema.









