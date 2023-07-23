Live
First look of Nara Rohit’s comeback film to be out tomorrow
Actor Nara Rohit is all set to make a comeback after taking a big break from movies. The actor has always picked concept-based movies like “Banam,” “Solo,” “Prathinidhi,” “Appatlo Okadundevadu,” etc. He garnered a good image among the audience for the kind of movies he did.
The actor has now picked a unique concept for his comeback flick, which is tentatively titled “NaraRohit19.” The official announcement was made through a pre-look poster, and the first look will be unveiled on 24th July. The poster sees a hand with paper cuts, and the quote reads: “One man will stand again, against all odds.”
This designates Rohit’s character in the film, which will be produced by Vanara Entertainments. Also, we can observe number 2 with different paper articles from popular Telugu dailies. The pre-look succeeded in generating curiosity. Rest aof the details regarding the film are under wrap.