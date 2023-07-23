  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

First look of Nara Rohit’s comeback film to be out tomorrow

First look of Nara Rohit’s comeback film to be out tomorrow
x

First look of Nara Rohit’s comeback film to be out tomorrow

Highlights

Actor Nara Rohit is all set to make a comeback after taking a big break from movies.

Actor Nara Rohit is all set to make a comeback after taking a big break from movies. The actor has always picked concept-based movies like “Banam,” “Solo,” “Prathinidhi,” “Appatlo Okadundevadu,” etc. He garnered a good image among the audience for the kind of movies he did.

The actor has now picked a unique concept for his comeback flick, which is tentatively titled “NaraRohit19.” The official announcement was made through a pre-look poster, and the first look will be unveiled on 24th July. The poster sees a hand with paper cuts, and the quote reads: “One man will stand again, against all odds.”

This designates Rohit’s character in the film, which will be produced by Vanara Entertainments. Also, we can observe number 2 with different paper articles from popular Telugu dailies. The pre-look succeeded in generating curiosity. Rest aof the details regarding the film are under wrap.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad