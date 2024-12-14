First look released from GV Prakash’s ‘Mental Manadhil’

Reigning music director and versatile actor GV Prakash Kumar is gearing up for his latest film, Mental Manadhil, where he takes on the role of a content-driven protagonist. The highly anticipated movie is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan, known for his remarkable work in the "Love" genre. Dhanush, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, unveiled the first look of the film on his social media, wishing great success to the entire team.

Mental Manadhil stars Madhuri Jain in the lead female role, with a stellar ensemble cast supporting the project. Arun Ramakrishnan handles cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar also composes the music for the film. Balaji takes charge of the editing, and R.K. Vijay Murugan serves as the art director. The film is produced by GV Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Production House, with Dinesh Guna as the Executive Producer.

The film’s first look has already generated significant buzz, especially with fans eagerly anticipating Selvaraghavan's return to the romantic genre, following his celebrated works like 7G Rainbow Colony and Aadavari Mathalukku ArthaleVeru (the original version of Yaaradi Nee Mohini in Telugu). This fresh collaboration between the filmmaker and GV Prakash Kumar, fondly known as ‘Isai Arasan’ (King of Music), has further heightened expectations among fans and industry professionals alike.

With the increasing excitement surrounding Mental Manadhil, the film has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases. Fans are looking forward to the powerful combination of Selvaraghavan’s directorial brilliance and GV Prakash Kumar's musical and acting talents.



















