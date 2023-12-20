Five love anthems that made our hearts go aflutter in 2023!

This year brought with it a melange of musical hits and in the year of massive blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Tiger-3' and 'Gadar-2', surprisingly it was the sound of love that reigned supreme. Let's take a look at a few standouts romantic hits that also effortlessly lent themselves to viral trends on social media including musical reels.

Dil Haareya

Released on December 7, 'Dil Haareya' featuring Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, the star-crossed lovers of 'A Suitable Boy' is swiftly becoming a youth anthem. The soul-stirring single shot in the picturesque Georgia and sung with immense feeling by Arijit Singh is penned by Juno, composed by the musical maestro Vivian Richard and produced by Saregama. Directed by Punit Malhotra and crafted by Dharma 2.0, the song captures the essence of a connection that transcends all barriers and boundaries. YouTube listeners are labelling the song as 'calm', 'indie', and 'magical'.

Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music.

Tum Kya Mile

This enchanting Pritam composition from Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has heartfelt lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and has effortlessly captured the hearts of listeners across generations. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this smooth and magical melody beautifully encapsulates the love story between the titular protagonists played by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Shot fetchingly in the pristine dales and valleys of Kashmir, it's a song that is not only visually enchanting but also soul-filling.

Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music

Chaleya

In a high-octane action thriller, this Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao song struck an irresistibly tender note and became a big hit. The groovy melody is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Kumaar and was picturized on the magnetic pair of Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara. The dreamy choreography by Farah Khan added great charm to the song, 'Chaleya' is now a bonafide musical and visual sensation.

Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music

Ruaan

The third outing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 'Tiger' franchise needed a romantic track to portray their enduring love and 'Ruaan' comes just at the right time in the film. Featuring the vocals of Arijit Singh, with music by Pritam and poetic lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, this song was an instant hit when YRF released it. In an otherwise relentless actioner directed by Maneesh Sharma, the love track choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant offered a perfect romantic interlude. Merchant undeniably has added her creative touch to the visual appeal of the song.

Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music

O Maahi

'O Maahi' is an emotional and poignant anthem of undying love, beautifully woven into the theme of the soon-to-be-released Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki.' As the audience awaits the film starring Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, this Pritam composition with moving lyrics by Irshad Kamil, feels like a warm hug. The mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh makes 'O Maahi' an exploration of longing and devotion. Fans are hailing this song for its pure melody and are describing it as a 'nostalgic journey' and a 'masterpiece.'

Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music