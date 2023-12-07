Five producers who created cinematic waves in 2023

As we approach the threshold of 2023, it's time to reflect on the stupendous box office successes crafted by seasoned Bollywood producers. From the creative minds behind 'Pathaan' to the Gujarati blockbuster 'Tron Ekka,' here, we highlight five producers whose films have garnered substantial appreciation and affection from audiences through the year.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, the seasoned storyteller of Indian cinema and the renowned producer behind Dharma Films, maintained the trust of the spectators in his banner with his 2023 movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' The hitmaker also returned to the role of a feature film director after seven years with this movie. Initially, he was anxious due to the slated releases of 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' a week before his film. However, the film has made waves globally, owing to its gender sensitive narrative and a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Anjali Anand.

Anand Pandit

Veteran producer and the driving force behind Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Anand Pandit, made waves with the release of 'Tron Ekka' on August 25, 2023. The Gujarati film, directed by Rajesh Sharma and featuring Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar, Mitra Gadhvi, and Hitu Kanodia, quickly earned blockbuster status by breaking the initial collection record in its first week and ended up as the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film ever. Anand Pandit, with a portfolio of over 150 films in various genres, has consistently showcased the power of a good story, transcending language barriers in films like 'Kabzaa,' 'Fakt Mahilao Maate,' 'Chehre,' 'and 'The Big Bull.'

Kalanithi Maran

Kalanithi Maran, the founder of the Sun Group, further enhanced the weightage and goodwill of Sun Pictures, their production house, with the Tamil blockbuster 'Jailer.' Starring the phenomenal Rajinikanth, the movie emerged as one of the biggest hits in the superstar's career. The inclusion of Mohanlal from Malayalam, Jackie Shroff from Bollywood, and Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada expanded the movie's reach. Maran, the producer of 'Enthiran,' one of Rajnikanth's biggest visual spectacles, once again demonstrated that Sun Pictures consistently excels in reaping box office benefits through grand cinematic ventures.

Anil Sharma

Producer-director Anil Sharma's latest venture, 'Gadar 2,' a sequel to 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' (2001), stormed the box office this year. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, 'Gadar 2' received mixed reviews upon its release but soon became a sensational hit, shattering box office records. The film was theatrically released on August 11, 2023, grossing an impressive ₹691.08 crore (US$87 million) worldwide against a production budget of ₹60 crore (US$7.5 million). Notably, 'Gadar 2' currently holds the third position among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 and is the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Aditya Chopra

Yash Raj Films, with producer-director Aditya Chopra as its chairman, has maintained its status as one of the leading production houses in Indian cinema through the tremendous success of 'Pathaan.' The Siddharth Anand directorial serves as the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. Since its release on January 25, the film has achieved remarkable success, earning over Rs 1,050.30 crore against a budget of Rs 225 crore. It eventually became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India and set records in major overseas markets.