French Actor Lucas Bravo Lauds Ram Charan’s Performance in ‘RRR’

The debate over who had the better role in S.S. Rajamouli's epic film ‘RRR’—Ram Charan or NT Rama Rao Jr. (NTR)—has been a hot topic among fans and critics alike. Both actors delivered powerful performances in the film, but discussions about their respective roles have sparked ongoing arguments and fan wars on social media.

The debate about who had the more significant role in ‘RRR’ has been fueled by contrasting opinions from fans and industry insiders. Writer Vijayendra Prasad, who contributed to the film’s script, has publicly stated that Ram Charan plays the main character in the movie. This assertion has been a point of contention, especially among NTR's fans, who feel that their favorite actor also played a crucial role in the film’s narrative.

Ram Charan himself has weighed in on the matter, describing his role as complex and layered. He mentioned that his character demanded significant emotional depth and showcased a range of acting skills, making it one of his most challenging roles to date. This has led to further discussions and debates among fans about the weight of his performance compared to NTR's.

The debate took a new turn recently when French actor Lucas Bravo commented on the film. Bravo referred to Ram Charan as the main hero and praised his performance, which has since gone viral. His comments were seen as a validation of Ram Charan's role, further intensifying the discussion between the two fan groups.

Ram Charan's fans have eagerly shared Bravo's remarks, viewing them as international recognition of their favorite actor’s performance. In contrast, NTR's fans have used the opportunity to troll Vijayendra Prasad and Ram Charan, continuing the ongoing feud.

Director SS Rajamouli, who brought together these two powerhouse actors for ‘RRR,’ has been caught in the crossfire of this fan war. Despite his efforts to highlight the collective strength of the film’s cast and its potential for awards, including consideration for the Oscars, the discussions about individual roles have not subsided.

Rajamouli's vision was to create a multi-starrer that would shine a spotlight on both Ram Charan and NTR, showcasing their unique strengths and contributions. However, the focus on who had the superior role seems to have overshadowed the film’s overall impact and narrative.