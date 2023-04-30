Live
From Anushka Sharma To Junior NTR: Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Film Stars That Fall In May
- Tollywood ace actors Junior NTR, Manchu Manoj and Vijay Devarakonda are all set to turn a year older in May…
- Coming to Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and a few other ace stars will celebrate their birthdays in May…
When it comes to May, the first thing that comes to our mind is the scorching sun… But as it is also the holiday season, both IPL and movies make us relax with ultimate entertainment. Already Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Rama Banam are ready to hit the theatres. When it comes to Bollywood, our dear Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his debut with the Chatrapathi movie. Even Ghazi fame Sankalp Reddy is all set to deliver another intense drama IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal. Even May hold the birthdays of popular film stars like Junior NTR, Manchu Manoj, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Devarakonda, etc. So, mark these special dates and wish your dear actors through social media…
We Hans India listed down the birthdays of popular Bollywood and Tollywood stars for our readers… Take a look!
May 1st
• Anushka Sharma
• Diana Hayden
• Radhika Madan
May 4th
Trisha Krishnan
May 5th
Rai Lakshmi
May 7th
• Amyra Dastur
• Sundeep Kishan
May 8th
Chalapathi Rao
May 9th
• Sakshi Vadiya
• Sai Pallavi
• Vijay Devarakonda
May 10th
• Namitha
• Sreemukhi
• Singer Sunitha
May 11th
• Adah Sharma
• Pooja Bedi
• Sudheer Babu
• Raj Tharun
• Antra Mali
May 13th
• Sunny Leone
• Kaushal Manda
• Monal Gajjar
May 14th
• Waheeda Rahman
• Zareen Khan
May 15th
• Madhuri Dixit
• Ram Potheneni
• Anasuya Bharadwaj
May 16th
• Sonal Chauhan
• Vicky Kaushal
May 17th
• Nushratt Bharucha
• Charmi Kaur
May 18th
• Ali Zafar
• Manushi Chhillar
May 19th
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
May 20th
• Lyricist Sirivennala Seetharamasastry
• Junior NTR
• Manchu Manoj
May 21st
• Aditya Chopra
• Mohanlal
May 23rd
• K Raghavendra Rao
• Chandra Mohan
• Poorna
• YVS Choudary
May 25th
• Karan Johar
• Kunal Khemu
• Vasanthi Krishnan
• Karthi
May 27th
Kavya Kalyanram
May 28th
Faria Abdullah
May 29th
• Pankaj Kapoor
• Singer Usha
May 30th
• Paresh Rawal
• Director Mohan Raja
• Gopi Sundar
May 31st
Shobita Dhulipalla
So guys, mark these special dates and wish your dear actors through social media showing off your love towards them…