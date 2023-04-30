From Anushka Sharma To Junior NTR: Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Film Stars That Fall In May

When it comes to May, the first thing that comes to our mind is the scorching sun… But as it is also the holiday season, both IPL and movies make us relax with ultimate entertainment. Already Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Rama Banam are ready to hit the theatres. When it comes to Bollywood, our dear Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his debut with the Chatrapathi movie. Even Ghazi fame Sankalp Reddy is all set to deliver another intense drama IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal. Even May hold the birthdays of popular film stars like Junior NTR, Manchu Manoj, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Devarakonda, etc. So, mark these special dates and wish your dear actors through social media…



We Hans India listed down the birthdays of popular Bollywood and Tollywood stars for our readers… Take a look!

May 1st

• Anushka Sharma

• Diana Hayden

• Radhika Madan

May 4th

Trisha Krishnan

May 5th

Rai Lakshmi

May 7th

• Amyra Dastur

• Sundeep Kishan

May 8th

Chalapathi Rao

May 9th

• Sakshi Vadiya

• Sai Pallavi

• Vijay Devarakonda

May 10th

• Namitha

• Sreemukhi

• Singer Sunitha

May 11th

• Adah Sharma

• Pooja Bedi

• Sudheer Babu

• Raj Tharun

• Antra Mali

May 13th

• Sunny Leone

• Kaushal Manda

• Monal Gajjar

May 14th

• Waheeda Rahman

• Zareen Khan

May 15th

• Madhuri Dixit

• Ram Potheneni

• Anasuya Bharadwaj

May 16th

• Sonal Chauhan

• Vicky Kaushal

May 17th

• Nushratt Bharucha

• Charmi Kaur

May 18th

• Ali Zafar

• Manushi Chhillar

May 19th

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

May 20th

• Lyricist Sirivennala Seetharamasastry

• Junior NTR

• Manchu Manoj

May 21st

• Aditya Chopra

• Mohanlal

May 23rd

• K Raghavendra Rao

• Chandra Mohan

• Poorna

• YVS Choudary

May 25th

• Karan Johar

• Kunal Khemu

• Vasanthi Krishnan

• Karthi

May 27th

Kavya Kalyanram

May 28th

Faria Abdullah

May 29th

• Pankaj Kapoor

• Singer Usha

May 30th

• Paresh Rawal

• Director Mohan Raja

• Gopi Sundar

May 31st

Shobita Dhulipalla

So guys, mark these special dates and wish your dear actors through social media showing off your love towards them…