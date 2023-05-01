From Bichagadu 2 To Custody: Check Out The Movie Calendar Of May Which Is Filled With Most-Awaited Releases…

Summer is going to turn into a complete scorching season in the coming May… But to keep away from the heat waves and add little fun to the holiday season, a bunch of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood movies are ready to hit the theatres. Right from Naga Chaitanya’s Custody to Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71, a few most-awaited movies are ready to release. Even the popular OTT platforms are also holding the new shows and movies to stick the movie buffs to the digital screens…



Tollywood



1. Custody

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as A. Shiva, Arvind Swamy as Raju 'Raazu', R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty as Revathi, Vennela Kishore, Premi Viswanath, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Priyamani ( as a cameo)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

2. Rama Banam

Release Date: 5th May, 2023

Star Cast: Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore

Director: Sriwass

Genre: Family entertainer

Going with the trailer, it showcased Gopichand in modish attire who is all seen with young and dynamic appeal… On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu sticks to his principles and is seen in a complete traditional avatar. But the twist in the tale is shown when Jagapathi Babu raises his voice against chemical-based food. So we need to wait and watch to know how Gopichand protects his family from the antagonist!

3. Ugram

Release Date:

Star Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy and Baby Uha Reddy

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier released teaser of Ugram, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

4. Hanuman

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma, Vinay Rai as Michael, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty and Bhanu Prakash

Director: Prashant Varma

Genre: Tollywood’s first kind of super hero movie

Going with the earlier released teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his ‘Gadha’. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay’s awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi’s attire as a bride and Amrita’s classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from the dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

5. Bichagadu 2

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh

Director: Vijay Antony

Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of Bichagadu movie

Going with the trailer, it is all interesting as first the makers introduced Vijay Gurumoorthy as the seventh richest man in the world holding numerous companies. But them some medical procedures and accident showcase that the doppelganger of Vijay aka Satya taking his place. In the middle, even the brother-sister sentiment is highlighted showcasing the childhood days of Vijay. So, Vijay’s character has multiple shades and thus, we need to wait and watch to know how Vijay will make his comeback and deal with the antagonists.

Kollywood

Farhana

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, K Selvaraghavan and Anumol

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Genre: Thriller

The earlier released teaser showcases Aishwarya Rajesh as Farhana who joins a call centre job to fulfil her family’s financial needs. There she needs to reply to the sexual based questions of the callers. But she also faces many objections from her community. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Farhana overcomes her fear and shows her power in this movie!

Bollywood

1. Chatrapathi

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Shivaji/Chatrapathi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Ashish Singh, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika Nawani, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chhabra

Director: VV Vinayak

Genre: Action thriller

Being the remake of Prabhas’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi, Sreenivas will make his debut in Bollywood with this action thriller. The plot showcases how a small boy who gets separated from his mother in the childhood raises into a leader and protects his people from the hands of deadly antogonists!

2. IB 71

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Dalip

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: Spy drama

The trailer showcases how Pakistan plans a big size war on India in 1971 joining hands with China. But as India couldn't get enough time for preparations, Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher plan a secret mission and hijack the plan as part of their mission to confuse the Pakistan government. Being an untold story based on IB agent Dev Jammwal, the trailer raised expectations on the movie.

3. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jogi Pratap, Neha Sharma as Dimple Chaubey, Sanjay Mishra as Chacha Chaudhry and Mahaakshay Chakraborty as Lallu

Director: Kushan Nandy

Genre: Romantic Comedy

4. Music School

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani

Director: Paparao Biyyala who is a former IAS officer turned filmmaker

Genre: Family drama

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how kids are pressurised to choose only two fields in their academics and forced to score maximum marks. They never allow them to allocate time to arts thus, children feel stressed. Then enter Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi who essayed the roles of music and dance teachers in this movie. They start off their own school and start teaching music and dance to a few children. But unfortunately, parents complain about them as they are not allowing their kids to study. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they will make parents know the importance of arts…

Now, it’s time to reveal the new shows and movies that are ready to hit the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

Arriving May 1

• MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

• A Beautiful Mind (2002)

• Amistad (1997)

• Babe (1995)

• Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

• Babel (2006)

• Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

• Biker Boyz (2003)

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

• Blue Crush (2002)

• Blue Crush 2 (2011)

• Bound (1996)

• Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

• Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

• Carrie (2002)

• Coneheads (1993)

• Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

• Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

• Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

• Darkest Hour (2017)

• Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

• Drillbit Taylor (2008)

• Europa Report (2013)

• Failure to Launch (2006)

• Fatal Attraction (1987)

• Fletch (1985)

• Fletch Lives (1989)

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

• Get Him to the Greek (2010)

• Ghost Town (2008)

• Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

• Hamburger Hill (1987)

• Hard Eight (1997)

• Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

• Howard the Duck (1986)

• I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

• Identity Thief (2013)

• Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

• Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

• Leap Year (2010)

• Madagascar (2005)

• Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

• Mamma Mia! (2008)

• Meet Joe Black (1998)

• Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

• Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

• Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

• Patriot Games (1992)

• Reminiscence (2021)

• Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

• Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

• Safe House (2012)

• Saving Face (2005)

• Shutter Island (2010)

• Space Jam (1996)

• The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

• The Black Stallion (1979)

• The Doors (1991)

• The Front Page (1974)

• The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

• The Nutty Professor (1996)

• The Quiet Man (1952)

• The Rundown (2003)

• The Shootist (1976)

• The Terminal (2004)

• The Wiz (1978)

• Thelma & Louise (1991)

• They Might Be Giants (1971)

• Three Days of the Condor (1975)

• True Grit (2010)

• Virtuosity (1995)

• We Were Soldiers (2002)

Arriving May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 4

• 90210 S1-5 (2009)

• Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

• Dynasty (1981)

• Freaks & Geeks (1999)

• Medium S1-7 (2005)

• Reign S1-4 (2014)

• Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

• Tudors S1-4 (2007)

Arriving May 5

• Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

• ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

• Arriving May 9

• Till (2022)

Arriving May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

Arriving May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Arriving May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

Arriving May 19

She Said (2022)

Arriving May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Arriving May 26

• Hohlbeins’ The Gryphon (2023)

• Violent Night (2022)

Arriving May 28

Top Five (2014)

Arriving May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

What’s coming to Freevee in May 2023

Arriving May 1

• Casa Grande S1 (2023)

• Taxi S1-5 (1978)

• Numb3rs S1-6 (2005)

• American Ninja (1985)

• American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

• American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

• American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

• Be Cool (2005)

• Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

• Boogie (2021)

• Bowling for Columbine (2002)

• Eight Men Out (1988)

• Get Low (2009)

• Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

• Hotel Rwanda (2004)

• Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

• John Wick (2014)

• John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

• John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

• Kalifornia (1993)

• Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

• Linsanity (2013)

• Masters of the Universe (1987)

• Monster Trucks (2016)

• Of Mice and Men (1992)

• Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

• Red River (1948)

• Repo Men (2010)

• Ricki and the Flash (2015)

• Runaway Train (1985)

• Scarface (1983)

• Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

• Soul Surfer (2011)

• Stan & Ollie (2018)

• Stigmata (1999)

• The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

• The Dictator (2012)

• The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

• The Misfits (1961)

• The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

• The Usual Suspects (1995)

• To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

• Uptown Girls (2003)

• Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Arriving May 16

Elysium (2013)

Arriving May 19

Primo (2023)

Arriving May 21

The Monuments Men (2014)

Netflix

Coming Soon

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES)

• May 1

• Above Suspicion

• Airport

• Airport ‘77

• Airport 1975

• American Gangster

• Austin Powers in Goldmember

• Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

• Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

• Black Hawk Down

• The Cable Guy

• Captain Phillips

• Chicken Run

• Cliffhanger

• Conan the Barbarian

• The Croods

• The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

• Dawn of the Dead

• Flight

• For Colored Girls

• Girl, Interrupted

• The Glass Castle

• Home Again

• Hop

• Igor

• Kindergarten Cop

• Last Action Hero

• Legends of the Fall

• Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

• Léon: The Professional

• Marshall

• Paranormal Activity

• Peter Pan (2003)

• Pitch Perfect

• Rainbow High: Season 3

• Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

• The Smurfs: Season 1

• Starship Troopers

• Steel Magnolias

• The Tale of Desperaux

• This Is the End

• Traffic

• Vampires

• The Wedding Date

• The Young Victoria

May 2

• Love Village (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The Tailor (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 3

• Jewish Matchmaking (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 4

• Arctic Dogs

• Larva Family (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Sanctuary (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

• Justice League: Seasons 1-2

• Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

• Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

May 9

• Documentary Now! Season 4

• Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 10

• Dance Brothers (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Missing: Dead or Alive? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Queen Cleopatra (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 11

• Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (NETFLIX FILM)

• St. Vincent

• Ultraman: Season 3 (NETFLIX ANIME)

May 12

• Black Knight (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Call Me Kate

• The Mother (NETFLIX FILM)

• Mulligan (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Queer Eye: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 17

• Faithfully Yours (NETFLIX FILM)

• Fanfic (NETFLIX FILM)

• La Reina del Sur: Season 3

• McGregor Forever (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Working: What We Do All Day (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 18

• Kitti Katz (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• XO, Kitty (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 19

• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (NETFLIX FILM)

• Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (NETFLIX FILM)

• Muted (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Selling Sunset: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 22

• The Batman: Seasons 1-5

• The Boss Baby

• The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

May 23

• All American: Season 5

• MerPeople (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Victim/Suspect (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 24

• Hard Feelings (NETFLIX FILM)

• Mother’s Day (NETFLIX FILM)

• The Ultimatum: Queer Love (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 25

FUBAR (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 26

• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Blood & Gold (NETFLIX FILM)

• Dirty Grandpa

• Tin & Tina (NETFLIX FILM)

• Turn of the Tide (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 31

• Heartland Season 15

• Mixed by Erry (NETFLIX FILM)

What’s leaving Netflix in May 2023:

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

May 16

Side Effects

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31

• Barbershop 2: Back in Business

• The Boy

• Edge of Seventeen

• Galaxy Quest

• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

• Little Boxes

• Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

• My Girl

• Rango

• The Space Between Us

• The Stolen

• We Die Young

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 2nd, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2) - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 3rd, 2023:

• Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere

• Eureka! (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

• Saint X (Episode 4)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 4th, 2023:

• My Family

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episode)

• Pose (Season 3) - Premiere

• PSY Summer Swag 2023 - Premiere

• Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) - Premiere

• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th, 2023:

• Charles: In His Own Words

• Disney Interwind Live

• Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations (New Episode)

• Planners (Season 1) - Premiere

• Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life - A Special Edition of 20/20 - Premiere

• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 3) - Premiere

• Three Ways

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 6th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 7th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9th, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 3 & 4)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 10th, 2023:

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Dois Tempos: (Season 1)

• Homeland (Season 8)

• Impuros (Season 3) - Premiere

• Lambert Contre ZLambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1)

• Life Below Zero (Season 20)

• My Family (Season 1) - New Episode

• Race (Season 1) - Premiere

• Saint X (Episode 5)

• Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4)

• The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 12th, 2023:

• Crater - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations - New Episodes

• Spider-Man – Homecoming (2017)

• Venom (2018)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 13th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episodes

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 14th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 16th, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 17th, 2023:

• Class of '09 (New Episode)

• Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 5)

• My Family (Season 1) - New Episode

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) - New Episode

• Race (Season 1) - New Episode

• Saturdays (S1, 4 Episodes)

• The Resident (Season 6)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 19th, 2023:

White Men Can't Jump

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 20th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episodes

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 21st, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 23rd, 2023:

• A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8)

• American Dad (Season 19) - New Episode

• How I Met Your Father (Season 2) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 24th, 2023:

• American Born Chinese - Premiere

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Premiere

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Enterlazados (Season 2) - Premiere

• Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

• Saint X - New Episode

• Secrets of the Elephants

• Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 Episodes)

• The Clearing - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 26th, 2023:

Wild Life

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 27th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 28th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 30th, 2023:

• American Dad (Season 19) – New Episode

• How I Met Your Mother (Season 2) – New Episode

• Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2) - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 31st, 2023:

• Aktris (Season 1)

• Class of ’09 – New Episode

• Dr. Romantic (Season 3)

• Firebuds (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) – New Episode

• Race (Season 1) – New Episode

• Saint X – New Episode

• The Clearing – New Episode

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies on both theatres and OTT platforms…

From Bichagadu 2 To Custody: Check Out The Movie Calendar Of May Which Is Filled With Most-Awaited Releases…

Total words 3652

Highlights

Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Rama Banam are the most-awaited Tollywood releases of May!

Coming to Bollywood, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Chatrapathi and Vidyut’s IB 71 are the new releases!

Summer is going to turn into a complete scorching season in the coming May… But to keep away from the heat waves and add little fun to the holiday season, a bunch of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood movies are ready to hit the theatres. Right from Naga Chaitanya’s Custody to Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71, a few most-awaited movies are ready to release. Even the popular OTT platforms are also holding the new shows and movies to stick the movie buffs to the digital screens…

Tollywood

1. Custody

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as A. Shiva, Arvind Swamy as Raju 'Raazu', R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty as Revathi, Vennela Kishore, Premi Viswanath, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Priyamani ( as a cameo)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

2. Rama Banam

Release Date: 5th May, 2023

Star Cast: Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore

Director: Sriwass

Genre: Family entertainer

Going with the trailer, it showcased Gopichand in modish attire who is all seen with young and dynamic appeal… On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu sticks to his principles and is seen in a complete traditional avatar. But the twist in the tale is shown when Jagapathi Babu raises his voice against chemical-based food. So we need to wait and watch to know how Gopichand protects his family from the antagonist!

3. Ugram

Release Date:

Star Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy and Baby Uha Reddy

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier released teaser of Ugram, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

4. Hanuman

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma, Vinay Rai as Michael, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty and Bhanu Prakash

Director: Prashant Varma

Genre: Tollywood’s first kind of super hero movie

Going with the earlier released teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his ‘Gadha’. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay’s awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi’s attire as a bride and Amrita’s classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from the dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

5. Bichagadu 2

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh

Director: Vijay Antony

Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of Bichagadu movie

Going with the trailer, it is all interesting as first the makers introduced Vijay Gurumoorthy as the seventh richest man in the world holding numerous companies. But them some medical procedures and accident showcase that the doppelganger of Vijay aka Satya taking his place. In the middle, even the brother-sister sentiment is highlighted showcasing the childhood days of Vijay. So, Vijay’s character has multiple shades and thus, we need to wait and watch to know how Vijay will make his comeback and deal with the antagonists.

Kollywood

Farhana

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, K Selvaraghavan and Anumol

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Genre: Thriller

The earlier released teaser showcases Aishwarya Rajesh as Farhana who joins a call centre job to fulfil her family’s financial needs. There she needs to reply to the sexual based questions of the callers. But she also faces many objections from her community. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Farhana overcomes her fear and shows her power in this movie!

Bollywood

1. Chatrapathi

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Shivaji/Chatrapathi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Ashish Singh, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika Nawani, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chhabra

Director: VV Vinayak

Genre: Action thriller

Being the remake of Prabhas’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi, Sreenivas will make his debut in Bollywood with this action thriller. The plot showcases how a small boy who gets separated from his mother in the childhood raises into a leader and protects his people from the hands of deadly antogonists!

2. IB 71

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Dalip

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: Spy drama

The trailer showcases how Pakistan plans a big size war on India in 1971 joining hands with China. But as India couldn't get enough time for preparations, Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher plan a secret mission and hijack the plan as part of their mission to confuse the Pakistan government. Being an untold story based on IB agent Dev Jammwal, the trailer raised expectations on the movie.

3. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jogi Pratap, Neha Sharma as Dimple Chaubey, Sanjay Mishra as Chacha Chaudhry and Mahaakshay Chakraborty as Lallu

Director: Kushan Nandy

Genre: Romantic Comedy

4. Music School

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani

Director: Paparao Biyyala who is a former IAS officer turned filmmaker

Genre: Family drama

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how kids are pressurised to choose only two fields in their academics and forced to score maximum marks. They never allow them to allocate time to arts thus, children feel stressed. Then enter Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi who essayed the roles of music and dance teachers in this movie. They start off their own school and start teaching music and dance to a few children. But unfortunately, parents complain about them as they are not allowing their kids to study. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they will make parents know the importance of arts…

Now, it’s time to reveal the new shows and movies that are ready to hit the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

Arriving May 1

• MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

• A Beautiful Mind (2002)

• Amistad (1997)

• Babe (1995)

• Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

• Babel (2006)

• Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

• Biker Boyz (2003)

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

• Blue Crush (2002)

• Blue Crush 2 (2011)

• Bound (1996)

• Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

• Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

• Carrie (2002)

• Coneheads (1993)

• Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

• Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

• Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

• Darkest Hour (2017)

• Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

• Drillbit Taylor (2008)

• Europa Report (2013)

• Failure to Launch (2006)

• Fatal Attraction (1987)

• Fletch (1985)

• Fletch Lives (1989)

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

• Get Him to the Greek (2010)

• Ghost Town (2008)

• Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

• Hamburger Hill (1987)

• Hard Eight (1997)

• Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

• Howard the Duck (1986)

• I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

• Identity Thief (2013)

• Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

• Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

• Leap Year (2010)

• Madagascar (2005)

• Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

• Mamma Mia! (2008)

• Meet Joe Black (1998)

• Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

• Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

• Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

• Patriot Games (1992)

• Reminiscence (2021)

• Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

• Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

• Safe House (2012)

• Saving Face (2005)

• Shutter Island (2010)

• Space Jam (1996)

• The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

• The Black Stallion (1979)

• The Doors (1991)

• The Front Page (1974)

• The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

• The Nutty Professor (1996)

• The Quiet Man (1952)

• The Rundown (2003)

• The Shootist (1976)

• The Terminal (2004)

• The Wiz (1978)

• Thelma & Louise (1991)

• They Might Be Giants (1971)

• Three Days of the Condor (1975)

• True Grit (2010)

• Virtuosity (1995)

• We Were Soldiers (2002)

Arriving May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 4

• 90210 S1-5 (2009)

• Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

• Dynasty (1981)

• Freaks & Geeks (1999)

• Medium S1-7 (2005)

• Reign S1-4 (2014)

• Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

• Tudors S1-4 (2007)

Arriving May 5

• Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

• ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

• Arriving May 9

• Till (2022)

Arriving May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

Arriving May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Arriving May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

Arriving May 19

She Said (2022)

Arriving May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Arriving May 26

• Hohlbeins’ The Gryphon (2023)

• Violent Night (2022)

Arriving May 28

Top Five (2014)

Arriving May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

What’s coming to Freevee in May 2023

Arriving May 1

• Casa Grande S1 (2023)

• Taxi S1-5 (1978)

• Numb3rs S1-6 (2005)

• American Ninja (1985)

• American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

• American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

• American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

• Be Cool (2005)

• Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

• Boogie (2021)

• Bowling for Columbine (2002)

• Eight Men Out (1988)

• Get Low (2009)

• Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

• Hotel Rwanda (2004)

• Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

• John Wick (2014)

• John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

• John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

• Kalifornia (1993)

• Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

• Linsanity (2013)

• Masters of the Universe (1987)

• Monster Trucks (2016)

• Of Mice and Men (1992)

• Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

• Red River (1948)

• Repo Men (2010)

• Ricki and the Flash (2015)

• Runaway Train (1985)

• Scarface (1983)

• Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

• Soul Surfer (2011)

• Stan & Ollie (2018)

• Stigmata (1999)

• The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

• The Dictator (2012)

• The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

• The Misfits (1961)

• The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

• The Usual Suspects (1995)

• To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

• Uptown Girls (2003)

• Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Arriving May 16

Elysium (2013)

Arriving May 19

Primo (2023)

Arriving May 21

The Monuments Men (2014)

Netflix

Coming Soon

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES)

• May 1

• Above Suspicion

• Airport

• Airport ‘77

• Airport 1975

• American Gangster

• Austin Powers in Goldmember

• Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

• Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

• Black Hawk Down

• The Cable Guy

• Captain Phillips

• Chicken Run

• Cliffhanger

• Conan the Barbarian

• The Croods

• The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

• Dawn of the Dead

• Flight

• For Colored Girls

• Girl, Interrupted

• The Glass Castle

• Home Again

• Hop

• Igor

• Kindergarten Cop

• Last Action Hero

• Legends of the Fall

• Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

• Léon: The Professional

• Marshall

• Paranormal Activity

• Peter Pan (2003)

• Pitch Perfect

• Rainbow High: Season 3

• Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

• The Smurfs: Season 1

• Starship Troopers

• Steel Magnolias

• The Tale of Desperaux

• This Is the End

• Traffic

• Vampires

• The Wedding Date

• The Young Victoria

May 2

• Love Village (NETFLIX SERIES)

• The Tailor (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 3

• Jewish Matchmaking (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 4

• Arctic Dogs

• Larva Family (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Sanctuary (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

• Justice League: Seasons 1-2

• Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

• Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

May 9

• Documentary Now! Season 4

• Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 10

• Dance Brothers (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Missing: Dead or Alive? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Queen Cleopatra (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 11

• Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (NETFLIX FILM)

• St. Vincent

• Ultraman: Season 3 (NETFLIX ANIME)

May 12

• Black Knight (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Call Me Kate

• The Mother (NETFLIX FILM)

• Mulligan (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Queer Eye: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 17

• Faithfully Yours (NETFLIX FILM)

• Fanfic (NETFLIX FILM)

• La Reina del Sur: Season 3

• McGregor Forever (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Working: What We Do All Day (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

May 18

• Kitti Katz (NETFLIX FAMILY)

• XO, Kitty (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 19

• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (NETFLIX FILM)

• Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (NETFLIX FILM)

• Muted (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Selling Sunset: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 22

• The Batman: Seasons 1-5

• The Boss Baby

• The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

May 23

• All American: Season 5

• MerPeople (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Victim/Suspect (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

• Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 24

• Hard Feelings (NETFLIX FILM)

• Mother’s Day (NETFLIX FILM)

• The Ultimatum: Queer Love (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 25

FUBAR (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 26

• Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

• Blood & Gold (NETFLIX FILM)

• Dirty Grandpa

• Tin & Tina (NETFLIX FILM)

• Turn of the Tide (NETFLIX SERIES)

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (NETFLIX COMEDY)

May 31

• Heartland Season 15

• Mixed by Erry (NETFLIX FILM)

What’s leaving Netflix in May 2023:

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

May 16

Side Effects

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31

• Barbershop 2: Back in Business

• The Boy

• Edge of Seventeen

• Galaxy Quest

• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

• Little Boxes

• Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

• My Girl

• Rango

• The Space Between Us

• The Stolen

• We Die Young

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 2nd, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2) - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 3rd, 2023:

• Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere

• Eureka! (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

• Saint X (Episode 4)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 4th, 2023:

• My Family

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episode)

• Pose (Season 3) - Premiere

• PSY Summer Swag 2023 - Premiere

• Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) - Premiere

• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th, 2023:

• Charles: In His Own Words

• Disney Interwind Live

• Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations (New Episode)

• Planners (Season 1) - Premiere

• Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life - A Special Edition of 20/20 - Premiere

• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 3) - Premiere

• Three Ways

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 6th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 7th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9th, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 3 & 4)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 10th, 2023:

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Dois Tempos: (Season 1)

• Homeland (Season 8)

• Impuros (Season 3) - Premiere

• Lambert Contre ZLambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1)

• Life Below Zero (Season 20)

• My Family (Season 1) - New Episode

• Race (Season 1) - Premiere

• Saint X (Episode 5)

• Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4)

• The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 12th, 2023:

• Crater - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations - New Episodes

• Spider-Man – Homecoming (2017)

• Venom (2018)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 13th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episodes

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 14th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 16th, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 17th, 2023:

• Class of '09 (New Episode)

• Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 5)

• My Family (Season 1) - New Episode

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) - New Episode

• Race (Season 1) - New Episode

• Saturdays (S1, 4 Episodes)

• The Resident (Season 6)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 19th, 2023:

White Men Can't Jump

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 20th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episodes

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 21st, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 23rd, 2023:

• A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8)

• American Dad (Season 19) - New Episode

• How I Met Your Father (Season 2) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 24th, 2023:

• American Born Chinese - Premiere

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - Premiere

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Enterlazados (Season 2) - Premiere

• Kiff (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

• Saint X - New Episode

• Secrets of the Elephants

• Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 Episodes)

• The Clearing - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 26th, 2023:

Wild Life

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 27th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 28th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 30th, 2023:

• American Dad (Season 19) – New Episode

• How I Met Your Mother (Season 2) – New Episode

• Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2) - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 31st, 2023:

• Aktris (Season 1)

• Class of ’09 – New Episode

• Dr. Romantic (Season 3)

• Firebuds (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1) – New Episode

• Race (Season 1) – New Episode

• Saint X – New Episode

• The Clearing – New Episode

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies on both theatres and OTT platforms