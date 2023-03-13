From Black Panther To RRR: Check Out The OTT Streaming Platforms Of Oscar Winning Movies

The gala Oscars 2023 award show was held last night in Los Angeles… The event was filled with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood stars. Indian movies 'The Elephant Whispers' and 'RRR' bagged the golden trophies making us go proud! Along with these movies, a total of 9 movies won the prestigious Oscars 2023 awards…

So, we listed down the OTT streaming channels of these films… Take a look!

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar Award Category – Best Costume Design

OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. All Quiet On Western Front

Oscar Award Category – Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, and Original Score

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Award Category – Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Film Editing and Original Screenplay…

OTT Streaming Platform: Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube

The movie bagged a total of 7 awards and turned into the biggest winner of tonight.

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Oscar Award Category – Best Sound

OTT Streaming Platform: Paramount+ & Now Cinema, On-demand stores

5. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Oscar Award Category – Best Animated Feature

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

6. The Whale

Oscar Award Category – Best make-up and hairstyling, Best Actor for Fraser

OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!

7. Women Talking

Oscar Award Category – Best Adapted Screenplay

OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!

8. RRR

Oscar Award Category – Best Original Song

Song Name: "Naatu Naatu…"

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

9. Navalny

Oscar Award Category – Best Documentary Film

OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!

Congratulations to all the winners…