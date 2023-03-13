From Black Panther To RRR: Check Out The OTT Streaming Platforms Of Oscar Winning Movies
- Everything Everywhere All at Once movie bagged a total of 7 golden trophies and stood as the biggest winner of the Oscars 2023 award show!
- Even Indian movies RRR and ‘The Elephant Whispers’ also bagged prestigious trophies and made us go proud!
The gala Oscars 2023 award show was held last night in Los Angeles… The event was filled with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood stars. Indian movies 'The Elephant Whispers' and 'RRR' bagged the golden trophies making us go proud! Along with these movies, a total of 9 movies won the prestigious Oscars 2023 awards…
So, we listed down the OTT streaming channels of these films… Take a look!
1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Oscar Award Category – Best Costume Design
OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
2. All Quiet On Western Front
Oscar Award Category – Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, and Original Score
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
3. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscar Award Category – Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Film Editing and Original Screenplay…
OTT Streaming Platform: Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube
The movie bagged a total of 7 awards and turned into the biggest winner of tonight.
4. Top Gun: Maverick
Oscar Award Category – Best Sound
OTT Streaming Platform: Paramount+ & Now Cinema, On-demand stores
5. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Oscar Award Category – Best Animated Feature
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
6. The Whale
Oscar Award Category – Best make-up and hairstyling, Best Actor for Fraser
OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!
7. Women Talking
Oscar Award Category – Best Adapted Screenplay
OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!
8. RRR
Oscar Award Category – Best Original Song
Song Name: "Naatu Naatu…"
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
9. Navalny
Oscar Award Category – Best Documentary Film
OTT Streaming Platform: Still the date is not locked!
Congratulations to all the winners…