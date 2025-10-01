From Idli Kadai to Kantara: Chapter 1, Theatrical Releases This Week

The first week of October brings an exciting lineup of films across languages and genres. Here’s what to watch:

Idli Kadai (October 1)

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Idli Kadai tells the heartfelt story of Murugan, a successful professional abroad who returns to his roots to save his family’s traditional idli shop. Written and directed by Dhanush, this Tamil family drama also features Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, and Geetha Kailasam.

Kantara Chapter 1 (October 2)

Rishab Shetty returns with Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster. The film explores the origins of the mythological tradition of Bhuta Kola and the ancestral conflicts introduced in the first movie. Produced by Hombale Films, this magnum opus will release worldwide in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (October 2)

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this rom-com follows the story of Sunny, essayed by Varun Dhawan and Tulsi, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, as they team up to make their exes jealous, leading to hilarious and heartwarming twists. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

The Smashing Machine (October 3)

Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine brings the true story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr to the big screen. Starring Dwayne Johnson as Kerr and Emily Blunt as his then-wife Dawn Staples, the sports drama also features Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. Adapted from the acclaimed 2002 documentary, the film promises a raw look at the highs and struggles of Kerr’s life. Theatrical release on October 3.

Whether you are in the mood for soulful family drama, intense mythological action, breezy romance, or an inspiring sports biopic, this week’s lineup has got you covered.