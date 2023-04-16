From Virupaksha To Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Check Out The New Theatrical And OTT Releases Of This Week

Already we are all enjoying the IPL season as a summer treat… As April is also holding the most-awaited movies of this season, theatres are filled with Samantha's Shaakuntalam and Nani's Dasara movies. Now, to give them tough competition, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha are ready to hit the theatres this week… Along with these movies, even popular OTT platforms are ready with their new shows…



So, let us check the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms of this week…

Tollywood

Virupaksha

Release Date: 21st April, 2023

Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil

Director Kathik Dandu

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Going with the trailer, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village. He owns a messiah appeal and promises to protect the village from supernatural force and is named 'Virupaksha'.

Bollywood

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release Date: 21st April, 2023

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari and Amrita Puri

Director Farhad Samji

Genre: Action Entertainer

Going with the trailer, it starts off by showcasing romantic glimpses of the lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde… As Pooja belongs to a traditional Telugu family, Salman meets Venkatesh and his family! Thereafter enters the antagonist Jagapathi Babu who holds a complete intense action backdrop but as Venkatesh is against violence, Salman Khan takes the charge of clearing off Venky's problem. He protects them from Jagapathi Babu. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and interesting showcasing Salman Khan in a long bob hairstyle!

Now, it's time to list the new releases of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix OTT platforms…

Amazon Prime

Releasing On April 19

• Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

• Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

• Demon Warriors (2007)

• Happy Happy (2011)

• I Melt With You (2011)

• Magic Trip (2011)

• Playback (2012)

• Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

Releasing On April 21

• Dead Ringers (2023) - Prime Video Original Series

• Judy Blume Forever (2023) - Prime Video Original Movie

Disney+ Hotstar

April 16

"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Season 11, Episode 2)

April 19

• "The Mandalorian" (Season 3, Episode 8)

• "Raven's Home" (Season 6, Episode 2)

Netflix

April 16

• The Best Man Holiday

• Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

• The Mustang

• The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2

April 18

• Better Call Saul: Season 6

• How to Get Rich

• Longest Third Date

April 19

• Chimp Empire

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

• The Diplomat

• Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

• A Tourist's Guide to Love

• Chokehold

• Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

• One More Time

• Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies and rule out the heat waves sipping a soft drink…