‘Gaami’ trailer: Promises immersive cinematic experience

The much-anticipated adventure drama, "Gaami," featuring Vishwaksen as an Aghora battling a rare condition that deprives him of human touch, has released its theatrical trailer. Directed by VidhyadharKagita and produced by Karthik Sabareesh under Karthik KultKreations, the film is a unique venture funded by the crowd and presented by V. Celluloid.









The trailer, unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad, introduces Vishwaksen as a mesmerizing Aghora, engaging in a dramatic encounter with a lion. Living among fellow Aghoras without knowledge of his origins, Vishwaksen receives a directive to relocate. As the plot unfolds, a person offers a solution to Vishwaksen's predicament, leading him on a journey to the Himalayas.



The trailer captivates viewers with its outstanding visuals, showcasing the film's intriguing concept and promising an immersive cinematic experience. Chandini Chowdhary plays a pivotal role, aiding the protagonist in his transformative journey. Vishwaksen's performance is hailed for its fantastic portrayal, marking a significant makeover for the actor.









The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad in key roles. The music is composed by Naresh Kumaran, with Vishwanath Reddy and RampyNandigam handling cinematography. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between VidyadharKagita and PratyushVatyam.



With its spellbinding visuals and captivating storyline, "Gaami" is set to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2024. The film promises to be a unique cinematic experience, blending adventure, drama, and Vishwaksen's transformative performance in a narrative that captivates from start to finish.