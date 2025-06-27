Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti Reddy to debut with ‘Junior’, teaser all around

Businessman-turned-politician Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti Reddy is all set to make his silver screen debut with Junior, and the buzz around the film has been steadily growing. After impressing audiences with the poster, glimpse, and first single, the makers have now announced the release of the film’s teaser today at 5:04PM.

Unveiling the news with a vibrant new poster, the teaser announcement hints at a youthful, high-energy vibe. The poster depicts what appears to be a lively cultural fest, with students riding bikes and Kireeti captured in a dynamic mid-air pose—suggesting a dose of action and adrenaline-pumping entertainment in the teaser.

Directed by Radha Krishna, Junior pairs Kireeti with popular actress Sreeleela, who plays the female lead. The film also marks the comeback of actress Genelia Deshmukh, adding to the project’s excitement.

Produced by Rajani Korrapati under the prestigious Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, Junior is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 18th. With youthful energy, a promising debutant, and a vibrant cast, the teaser launch is expected to set the tone for the full-fledged promotions ahead.