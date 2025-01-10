  • Menu
Game Changer Box Office Prediction: Strong Opening Expected on Day 1

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on Day 1. Read the box office prediction and ticket sales breakdown for the film's opening.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set for a big release on January 10. The film is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on its opening day.

The Telugu version is leading in ticket sales, with 4.8 lakh tickets sold, while the Tamil and Hindi versions have sold 33,192 and 70,585 tickets, respectively. In total, over 5.9 lakh tickets have been sold across various formats and languages.

Although the film has strong competition, especially from Pushpa 2 in the Hindi market, *Game Changer* is expected to perform well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The long festive weekend gives the film a chance to pick up momentum.

However, with other films like Daaku Maharaaj (January 12) and Sankrantiki Vasthunnaam (January 14) releasing soon, the competition will increase.

