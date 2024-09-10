‘Game Changer’ team comes up with second single update

Ram Charan’s much-awaited political thriller Game Changer is creating a stir among audiences ahead of its release. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the film promises an intense storyline, stellar performances, and an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Nassar. Produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer marks the 50th project for the banner.

The filmmakers delighted fans by announcing the release of the second single this September, paired with a stylish poster of Ram Charan. The actor, sporting a headscarf and grooving to mass drumbeats, wowed fans with his striking appearance.

Ram Charan plays dual roles, including Ram Nandan, an IAS officer on a mission to combat corruption and ensure fair elections. The film, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, Shankar, Vivek Velmurugan, and Sai Madhav Burra, promises a gripping political drama with top-tier performances.

Filming for Game Changer took place across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, offering a diverse and visually grand backdrop. With cinematography by Tirru and editing by Shameer Muhammed, the film is expected to be visually stunning.

Additionally, the action sequences choreographed by renowned stunt directors Anbariv are anticipated to be one of the highlights of the movie. With its strong narrative and powerful cast, Game Changer is set to be a significant addition to Telugu cinema.