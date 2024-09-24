Live
- Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
- Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival
- RG Kar tragedy: CPI(M) creates cell to legally assist women protesters facing police harassment
- Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
- Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe
- India-UAE bilateral trade set to surpass $100 billion target before 2030
- Indian badminton Paris Paralympians to be awarded combined cash reward of INR 50 lakh for medal-winning efforts
- ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024
- Gig workers must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive: Report
Just In
‘Game Changer’ team to drop an update tomorrow; Thaman reveals
Expectations are soaring for Game Changer, the highly anticipated collaboration between global star Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. After several years in development, the film is back on track, ready to enthrall audiences with a series of exciting updates.
Music director Thaman, who has been actively engaging with fans, recently announced the film’s release date as December 20, 2024. Now, Thaman has teased another major update scheduled for September 25, 2024, sparking speculation and excitement among fans. While some believe this update could reveal more details about the film's release, others are hoping for the launch of the highly anticipated second single.
Game Changer features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, and Srikanth, each playing pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
Fans eagerly await what the Game Changer team has in store for tomorrow’s update, building even more excitement for the film’s eventual release. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the big day continues.