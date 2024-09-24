‘Game Changer’ team to drop an update tomorrow; Thaman reveals

Expectations are soaring for Game Changer, the highly anticipated collaboration between global star Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. After several years in development, the film is back on track, ready to enthrall audiences with a series of exciting updates.

Music director Thaman, who has been actively engaging with fans, recently announced the film’s release date as December 20, 2024. Now, Thaman has teased another major update scheduled for September 25, 2024, sparking speculation and excitement among fans. While some believe this update could reveal more details about the film's release, others are hoping for the launch of the highly anticipated second single.





25th September ANNOUNCEMENT 💪🏾#GameChanger 🔥



Dec20th 2024 RELEASE 🧨🏆 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 23, 2024

Game Changer features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, and Srikanth, each playing pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Fans eagerly await what the Game Changer team has in store for tomorrow’s update, building even more excitement for the film’s eventual release. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the big day continues.