Gautham Vasudev Menon roped in star-studded line-up of ‘Thalapathy 69’

The much-anticipated Tamil film Thalapathy 69, starring Vijay, continues to expand its impressive cast. Recently, the makers have been revealing new additions to the film, including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju. Now, filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon has also joined the line-up.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was recently seen in the Vijay Antony-starrer Hitler, is set to share the screen with Vijay in Thalapathy 69, directed by H Vinoth. This marks the maiden collaboration between H Vinoth and Vijay, though the latter recently worked with Gautham in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.

The ensemble cast also features Prakash Raj and Priyamani, adding more excitement for fans. H Vinoth has clarified that Thalapathy 69 will not delve into political themes but instead will be a light, fully commercial entertainer suitable for all age groups.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film is aiming for an October 2025 release. Adding to the excitement, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music, marking his first collaboration with H Vinoth. With such a star-studded cast and crew, Thalapathy 69 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in Tamil cinema.