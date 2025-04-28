Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh launch production banner, roll cameras for first project

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are turning their personal chemistry into a professional adventure! The actress-cricketer duo has stepped into the world of film production with the launch of their home banner, Purple Rose Entertainment.

Excitingly, they've already started shooting for their first project under this new venture. Sharing her happiness, Geeta took to Instagram and wrote,"Big smiles, Bigger dreams... and a brand new title for me! Harbhajan and I have officially rolled cameras for our first project under 'Purple Rose Entertainment', and I’m beyond excited to be stepping into the world of production as a PRODUCER! New ideas, new energy, and a whole lot of heart coming your way very soon!"

She also shared a few glimpses from the shoot, where she’s seen holding a clapperboard alongside Harbhajan. However, they kept the project details under wraps, as the clapper didn't reveal the title.

This new chapter in their lives is creating quite a buzz, with fans eager to see what the duo will bring to the table.

Their love story, too, feels straight out of a movie. Harbhajan first noticed Geeta on a poster of her 2007 film The Train. Intrigued, he reached out to Yuvraj Singh to set up a meeting, which soon blossomed into a beautiful relationship. The couple tied the knot in October 2015 and are now proud parents to daughter Hinaya and son Jovan.