Geetanjali Mishra opens up about giving fresh update to old clothes

Actress Geetanjali Mishra is championing the cause of upcycling outfits and accessories, emphasizing the transformative power and inherent beauty of reimagining everyday items. Known for her role as Rajesh Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,' Geetanjali shared her approach to fashion, expressing a preference for shopping only when necessary. In line with sustainable practices, she aims to give her existing wardrobe a fresh and creative update.

Facing the traditional pressure of avoiding outfit or accessory repeats that many actors encounter, Geetanjali has found joy in upcycling her old clothes. Rather than discarding worn-out items, she repurposes them to breathe new life into her wardrobe. For instance, she shortens kurtas showing signs of wear, creating crop tops that can be paired with various jeans or denim pieces. Geetanjali extols the versatility of clothing items like shrugs, jackets, and scarves, which offer numerous styling possibilities.

Geetanjali also extends her upcycling efforts to jewelry, collecting pieces from various cities. When these items show signs of wear or tarnishing, she repurposes them by removing ghungroos and pearls, transforming them into decorative accents for garden accessories and display items. This sustainable practice not only reduces waste but also rejuvenates items that might otherwise be discarded.

Reflecting on her journey towards sustainable fashion, Geetanjali acknowledges that being fashionable and practicing sustainability can coexist, even in an industry that often demands new attire. She draws inspiration from fellow actors who embrace sustainable practices, highlighting that it's possible to align fashion choices with environmental consciousness.