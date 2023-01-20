Geetha Arts is eliminating the 'COVID' slate!

GA2 Pictures, a subsidiary of Geetha Arts, is a production house known for its successful films such as "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Prati Roju Pandage", and "Geetha Govindam". However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company faced challenges with their films not performing well at the box office.

Producers Bunny Vaas and Allu Aravind had anticipated a high demand for small and medium-sized films and began producing multiple projects, including "Chaavu Kaburu Challaga", "Most Eligible Bachelor", "Pakka Commercial", and "18 Pages".

Unfortunately, these films did not perform well, with the exception of "Most Eligible Bachelor". The scripts for these films were approved prior to the lockdown and were found to be stale, despite attempts at revisions. The final film on the COVID schedule, "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" starring Kiran Abbavaram, is being viewed as a potential turnaround for the company. Bunny Vaas is also planning a new slate of films for 2023