German Actress Suzanne Bernert As Sonia in Yatra 2….Character Poster

Mahi V Raghav's Directorial 'Yatra 2' is jointly produced by Three Autumn Leaves, V Celluloid and Shiva Meka. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is playing the role of YS Rajasekhar Reddy while Kollywood Star Jiiva is enacting YS Jagan's role in the film. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace. German Actress Suzanne Bernert is playing the crucial role of Sonia in 'Yatra 2'. The filmmakers unveiled her character poster on tuesday.

Born in Germany, Suzanne did ad-commercial, Hindi films, web Series and TV Serials. It’ll be interesting to see how she will be playing in the role of Sonia. To know about the connection between Yatra 2 and Sonia, one must watch the film says the makers.

'Yatra' was made based on the walkathon of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. The film turned out to be a huge success amassing the love of audience. ‘Yatra 2' will showcase how YSR's son YS Jagan rose to become a people's leader. It also explores the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh during the period 2009 to 2019. 'Yatra' was released on February 8th 2019. Now, 'Yatra 2' is also getting ready to release on the same date, February 8th, 2024.

Madhie is handling the camera work while Santosh Narayanan is providing the music for the film.