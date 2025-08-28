‘Ghup Chup Ganesha’ first look & trailer unveiled

The First Look and Trailer of Ghup Chup Ganesha were officially launched by Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Honorary Secretary, Damodar Prasad.

Produced by KS Hemraj under KS Film Works and directed by Suri S, the film features Rohan and Rida in lead roles. Sri Tarun has composed the music, with Angath Kumar N handling cinematography. The cast also includes Ambati Srinivas, Gaddam Naveen, Ashok Vardhan, Sonali Panigrahi, and Kishore Marishetti.

Speaking at the launch, Damodar Prasad praised the film’s unique title, calling it “catchy and impressive,” while wishing the team great success. He recalled KS Film Works’ earlier hit Ritchigadi Pelli and expressed confidence that Hemraj’s debut as a producer would also deliver strongly.

Expressing gratitude, producer Hemraj thanked Prasad for his support, while director Suri S and lead actor Rohan echoed appreciation, requesting audience love and encouragement.

Touted as a light-hearted crime comedy, Ghup Chup Ganesha follows the humorous struggles of a shy, introverted man caught in unexpected life challenges. The trailer promises a mix of fun, emotions, and quirky storytelling that is expected to resonate with youth and family audiences alike.