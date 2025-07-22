‘Gippa Gippa’ from ‘Trimukha’ raises the bar

The upcoming film Trimukha, starring Yogesh Kalle and Sunny Leone, is already making waves with its grand item number “Gippa Gippa,” which has recently wrapped up its shoot. Billed as one of the most extravagant songs ever filmed in Indian cinema, this high-energy track is expected to redefine the scale of item numbers in the industry.

The song features Sunny Leone at the centre of the spectacle, accompanied by over ten popular movie artists, making it a star-studded affair. Joining her are Sahithi Dasari of Polimera fame and the glamorous Akriti Agarwal, both delivering dazzling performances that are sure to set the screen ablaze. Their presence adds a powerful dose of glamour and intensity to the already vibrant track.

“Gippa Gippa” has reportedly been made on a massive budget, with elaborate sets, extravagant costumes, and top-tier choreography. Industry insiders suggest this song could become a new benchmark for grandeur and visual storytelling in commercial cinema.

The song’s high-voltage energy and stylish presentation have already begun to generate buzz, both within the film fraternity and among fans. With anticipation soaring, the makers are set to announce the official release date later this month.

As Trimukha nears its theatrical release, “Gippa Gippa” is expected to serve as a major highlight of the film. With its mix of star power, high production values, and dance spectacle, the song is all set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.