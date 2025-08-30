‘Glass Uchhi Rakhey’ from ‘Jolly LLB 3’ gets unveiled

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is all set to reprise his role as Jolly Mishra in the much-anticipated Jolly LLB 3, has unveiled the film’s second single titled “Glass Uchhi Rakhey.” The actor shared the update on social media with the playful line: “Case jeete ya haarre, #GlassUchhiRakhey te swag uchhi rakhey,” perfectly capturing the celebratory mood and cheeky spirit of the track. The song is now streaming on major platforms, giving fans a lively taste of the film’s quirky energy.

The peppy number has been composed by Vikram Montrose with vocals by Meggha Bali, Channa Ghuman, Karan Kapadia, and Montrose himself. Kapadia also adds a rap twist to the song, while Bali pens the lyrics, creating a fun fusion of bravado and beats. With its tongue-in-cheek courtroom swagger and dance-floor appeal, the track aligns with the irreverent charm that has defined the Jolly LLB franchise since its debut.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is slated to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. The sequel stands out as it brings together Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, both reprising their versions of Jolly from earlier films. The movie teases an epic face-off in the courtroom, promising a blend of satire, drama, and comedy.

The supporting cast includes franchise regulars Saurabh Shukla as the straight-talking judge, along with Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Annu Kapoor, ensuring familiar chemistry alongside new sparks.

With its mix of black comedy, social commentary, and eccentric courtroom chaos, the film is already touted as one of the most exciting releases of 2025. As “Glass Uchhi Rakhey” kicks off promotions with a burst of energy, audiences can expect a larger-than-life legal showdown — with double the Jolly, and double the drama.