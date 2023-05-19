  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

G.O.A.T: The Title Of Sudigali Sudheer’s Next Is Unveiled…

G.O.A.T: The Title Of Sudigali Sudheer’s Next Is Unveiled…
x
Highlights

  • Sudigali Sudheer turned a year older today…
  • The title poster of his next is unveiled and the movie is named as ‘G.O.A.T’!

Popular small screen actor Sudigali Sudheer is celebrating his 36th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie launched the title poster and gave a big surprise to all his fans… His next is titled ‘G.O.A.T’ and is being helmed by Naresh Kuppili.

Even Sudigali Sudheer also shared the title poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The title poster has Sudheer’s sketch showcasing him in a mass appeal! The title ‘G.O.A.T Greatest Of All Time’ also raised the expectations on the movie.

Even the makers shared the title poster and wished him by jotting down, “Here's the Title Poster of Hero @sudheeranand's next "G.O.A.T - Greatest of All Time". Wishing him a very Happy Birthday #GOATTheMovie”.

This movie will be helmed by Naresh and produced by Jaishnav under Lucky Media and Mahaateja Creations banners. Young music director Leon James will tune the songs for this movie.

Happy Birthday Sudheer…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X