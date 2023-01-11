Golden Globe 2023: RRR Bags The Prestigious Award In The Best Original Song' Category For 'Naatu Naatu'…

It's the big news of the day… As expected India's blockbuster movie of the year RRR bagged the prestigious 'Golden Globe 2023' award in the 'Best Original Song' category for "Naatu Naatu…". The whole team of the movie were present at the event and was overwhelmed after MM Keeravani picks up the trophy… Even the movie is nominated in the 'Non-English Language Film' category.



The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

The officials drop this great news through their Twitter page… "The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes".

This is the great moment as the whole team of RRR are happy to hear that they won the 'Best Original Song' award for "Naatu Naatu…".

MM Keeravani with the prestigious Golden Globe Award…

Along with director Rajamouli, even the lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR made their presence along with their beautiful wives at the event.

Ram Charan owned an Indo-classic style with the long suit and trousers while Junior NTR owned a stylish appeal with a black suit while the director looked traditional with and kurta-dhoti!

Even Rajamouli's son Karthikeya, Baahubali producer and music director MM Keeravani posed along with the director and lead actors of the movie!

Well, SS Rajamouli also dropped a classy pic from the event and posed along with his wife Rama. He owned a traditional style wearing a black kurta and red dhoti while Rama also owned a classy look with a green saree. He wrote, "Happy to be here.. #GoldenGlobes" and expressed his joy!

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!