Good response to Red FM 93.5 - MUSICOM

Hyderabad: No.1 Telugu Radio Station RedFM 93.5 had organised a virtual concert called MUSICOM, a mix of music and comedy. The concert was initiated to deal with the stress and panic of covid-19.

The motto of the campaign is Don't Panic, just RED, i.e. Relax, Experience and Distancing. On June 5, Red FM premiered a band performance and on June 6, Rocket Raghava entertained everyone with his standup comedy, where popular RJs, like RJ Chaitu and RJ Surya hosted the show. Around 10,000 people watched the concert.

The talented group of kids from V4 band had given a soothing performance for a relaxed evening. They have performed many popular superhits from Tollywood like Preminche Premava, Nelluri Nerajana etc. The band gave a unique performance with a mix of singing and with instrumental tunes.

To experience an evening filled with joy, Jabardasth fame Rocket Raghava had performed live comedy show. He filled the entire evening with laughter and along with it, he also spread awareness about the pandemic in the most entertaining way.

The concert was live on RedFM Telugu Facebook page, where the netizens joined to witness the live performance.

The next performance will be live on 12th and 13th June where popular Tollywood singer Bhargavi Pillai and Tollywood comedian Dhanraj will be performing for the concert. For more details, listeners can tune into Superhits 93.5 Red FM.