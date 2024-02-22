Gopichand's ‘Bhimaa’creates buzz with energetic ‘Galli Soundullo’

The promotional campaign for Macho Star Gopichand’s upcoming action-packed entertainer, "Bhimaa," is gaining momentum following the successful teaser launch. With the first single already proving to be a chartbuster, the film, directed by A Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has now unveiled its second single, "Galli Soundullo."

Renowned composer Ravi Basrur, known for his vibrant compositions, has crafted a massy track that promises to send shivers down the audience's spine. The song serves as a title track, providing insights into Gopichand's character – an assertive cop who strikes fear into the hearts of criminals. Santosh Venky, with his powerful vocals, successfully matches the energy of the composition. Notably, both Ravi Basrur and Santosh Venky collaborated on the song's lyrics, adding to its appeal. The combination of outstanding composition, impactful lyrics, and robust vocals is expected to resonate well with the masses.

"Bhimaa" features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the other female lead, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble. The cinematography is handled by Swamy J Gowda, while Ramana Vanka serves as the production designer, and Thammiraju takes on the role of the editor. Kiran is the online editor, and Ajju Mahankali provides dialogues. The film boasts fight sequences choreographed by renowned action directors Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravi Varma.

Scheduled for release on March 8th, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, "Bhimaa" promises a unique blend of high-octane action and powerful storytelling, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.









