Gotham Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List…

The awards season of 2022 has almost come to an end and the recent award ceremony 'Gotham Awards 2022' was held yesterday night in New York. Well, Cate Blanchett's 'Tár' was listed in 5 nominations and finally won only one award… The event also honoured Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams and a few others with tributes!



Here is the winner's speech of 'Best Feature' 'Everything Everywhere co-director Daniel Kwan… "One of the biggest things I learned about this year is the trauma that the people all around our country and all around the world are dealing with right now. Everyone is dealing with some sort of trauma. I've met so many people after screenings who have revealed that trauma to me because of the nature of our film, and one of the things I'm realizing now is that trauma [is]… the most important thing for us to be dealing with right now because trauma shrinks the imagination and we get trapped in the past. Right now if we're going to endure the next 20, 30, 40, 50 years together, we're going to have to heal that trauma collectively. We're going to have to figure out how to open up the collective imagination and we're going to have to figure out how to all be whole, emotionally talented, kind, resilient people."

Check out the complete winners list…

Best Feature

• Aftersun

• The Cathedral

• Dos Estaciones

• Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

• TÁR

Best Documentary Feature

• All That Breathes - WINNER

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• I Didn't See You There

• The Territory

• What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

• Athena

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Corsage

• Decision to Leave

• Happening - WINNER

• Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

• Charlotte Wells – Aftersun - WINNER

• Owen Kline - Funny Pages

• Elegance Bratton - The Inspection

• Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović - Murina

• Beth de Araújo - Soft & Quiet

• Jane Schoenbrun - We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

• After Yang - Kogonada

• Armageddon Time - James Gray

• Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham

• TÁR - Todd Field - WINNER

• Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

• Cate Blanchett - TÁR

• Danielle Deadwyler - Till - WINNER

• Dale Dickey - A Love Song

• Colin Farrell - After Yang

• Brendan Fraser - The Whale

• Paul Mescal - Aftersun

• Thandiwe Newton - God's Country

• Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal

• Taylor Russell - Bones and All

• Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

• Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

• Raúl Castillo - The Inspection

• Hong Chau - The Whale

• Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

• Nina Hoss - TÁR

• Noémie Merlant - TÁR

• Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

• Mark Rylance - Bones and All

• Gabrielle Union - The Inspection

• Ben Whishaw - Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer

• Anna Cobb - We're All Going to the World's Fair

• Frankie Corio - Aftersun

• Anna Diop - Nanny

• Gracija Filipović - Murina - WINNER

• Kalie Reis - Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes)

• Pachinko - WINNER

• Severance

• Station Eleven

• This Is Going to Hurt

• Yellowjackets

Breakthrough Series – Short Form (under 40 minutes)

• Abbott Elementary

• As We See It

• Mo - WINNER

• Rap Sh!t

• Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

• The Andy Warhol Diaries

• The Last Movie Stars

• Mind Over Murder

• The Rehearsal

• We Need to Talk About Cosby - WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

• Bilal Baig - Sort Of

• Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

• Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

• Kim Min Ha - Pachinko

• Matilda Lawler - Station Eleven

• Britt Lower - Severance

• Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

• Zahn McClarnon - Dark Winds

• Sue Ann Pien - As We See It

• Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt – WINNER

Congratulations to all the winners…