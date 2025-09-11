Live
Guns & Roses Song from They Call Him OG Sung by Emraan Hashmi – Listen Online
Highlights
Listen to Guns & Roses from the movie They Call Him OG. Vocals by Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Sruthika, Pratyusha, Girija, Soujanya & Adviteeya. Music by Thaman S. Emraan Hashmi performs as OMI.
The movie "They Call Him OG", directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, features the song “Guns & Roses”. The music is composed by Thaman S, and the vocals are performed by Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Sruthika, Pratyusha, Girija, Soujanya, and Adviteeya.
In the film, the track is performed by Emraan Hashmi, who plays the character OMI. The song adds a lively and dramatic feel to the movie.
Cast Highlights:
- Pawan Kalyan
- Emraan Hashmi
- Priyanka Arul Mohan
- Arjun Das
- Sriya Reddy
- Prakash Raj
The movie and the song are now available on YouTube for fans to enjoy.
