Guns & Roses Song from They Call Him OG Sung by Emraan Hashmi – Listen Online

The movie "They Call Him OG", directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, features the song “Guns & Roses”. The music is composed by Thaman S, and the vocals are performed by Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Sruthika, Pratyusha, Girija, Soujanya, and Adviteeya.

In the film, the track is performed by Emraan Hashmi, who plays the character OMI. The song adds a lively and dramatic feel to the movie.

Cast Highlights:

Pawan Kalyan

Emraan Hashmi

Priyanka Arul Mohan

Arjun Das

Sriya Reddy

Prakash Raj

The movie and the song are now available on YouTube for fans to enjoy.