‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity

Under the joint banner of Swastik Visions and Gangaa Entertainments, the upcoming bilingual sports drama Gurtimpu is all set to bring an emotionally charged and inspirational tale to screens. Starring KJR in the lead and directed by Thenpathiyan, Gurtimpu is being simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers unveiled the powerful title poster of the film today, sparking anticipation among film lovers.

Based on true events, Gurtimpu revolves around the life of a determined young man from a humble background who battles poverty and societal hurdles to make his mark in the world of sports. Producer Maheshwar Reddy Mooli shared insights into the film’s premise during the title poster launch, saying, “This is the emotional journey of a man who rises through sheer grit and hard work. The film portrays his relentless pursuit of success and the many obstacles he faces in his path. We believe this story will resonate deeply with audiences.”

He also revealed that nearly 85% of the shooting has been completed. “Under our banner, we earlier dubbed Sivakarthikeyan’s film as Varun Doctor, and recently backed Shivam Bhaje with Ashwin Babu. Gurtimpu continues our journey of bringing meaningful content to the audience.”

The film boasts a solid ensemble cast including Sindhuri Vishwanath, VG Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama, Mohan Ram, Anthony, Ajith Ghoshi, Vimal, Izabella, Shaan Deepika, Janaki, and Arul Jyothi.

With its compelling narrative rooted in real-life struggles and triumphs, Gurtimpu promises to be a moving portrayal of hope, ambition, and perseverance in the realm of sports.