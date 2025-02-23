Guru Randhawa gets injured during his very first stunt sequence, shares picture from hospital

Mumbai: Singer-actor Guru Randhawa, has suffered an injury doing his very first action set piece. The ‘Patola’ hitmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a picture from the hospital.

The picture shows his bruised face with his neck in a cast and him wrapped in bandages. The actor appeared to be stable and responding well to the treatment.

He wrote in the caption, “My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala (action is a tough job) but will work hard for my audience (sic)”.

Earlier, Guru offered to release a music video with contestant Bidisha on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

During the episode, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria impressed the mentors with her rendition of ‘Saathiya, Tune Kya Kiya’. Her performance earned praise from mentor Guru Randhawa.

Lauding her performance, Guru said, "Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage, and we’re all here to cheer for her. Today, on this show, I want to tell her that in the year 2025, March or April, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her."

The new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has received a lot of positive response from viewers. The show promises captivating performances featuring an exceptional lineup of mentors, including Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. This weekend's episode is set to be extra thrilling with the renowned Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah making a special appearance on the show.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.



