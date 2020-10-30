Hampi Turns Shooting Hotspot For Filmmakers In Post COVID Era

Production teams from all corners seem to be thronging the heritage site Hampi. Along with South Indian production units, Hollywood and Bollywood teams too are said to have chosen Hampi for shooting of their movies.



The historical place which had a dry look all these days due to Corona lockdown is full of tourists and film crews engaged in their activities. Now, It is a common sight to see different production units engaged in shooting activities. Virupaksha temple, Sun set points, Achutharaaya temple, Tungabhadra river, Purandara Mantap, Vijaya Vittala temple, Stone chariot, Ugra Nara Simha, Kadale kalu Ganapathi, Sasive kalu Ganapathi, Queens bathroom, Hampe Bazar, and Hema koota are said to be hot spots that are busy with shooting activities.



Earlier to lockdown, permission was given for the shooting of Kannada and ten Telugu movies. But they were postponed due to Corona effect. Apart from these, ten movies producers of other movies and documentaries are awaiting permission from the authorities, it is being said.



Six Production teams from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to picturise some sequences and songs in and around areas of Hampi. Puneeth Rajkumar movie 'James' team also will commence shooting at the location in the coming days. It is mandatory for the production teams to take permission from Indian Archealogical department, and Hampi development authority. To conduct shooting at monumental places, the teams have to pay one lakh for each place and a security deposit of fifty thousand rupees to ASI.



Production teams are forbidden from damaging monuments and a team of local vigilant officers will be deployed to overlook the activities of the production teams.

