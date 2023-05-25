Live
Hansika slams rumours on her, says they are baseless
There has been a rumor going all over social media that a top Tollywood hero harassed Hansika during the initial days of her career. Also, it was said that the so-called hero asked the actress multiple times for a date. It was also written that Hansika taught the hero a lesson.
This rumor has stirred a discussion on social media and netizens wondered who that Telugu hero was. Now the actress herself clarified that there is no truth in these rumors. She became irritated with these baseless speculations and asked the media to do fact-checking before publishing such articles.
Hansika recently married the business tycoon Sohail Khaturiya and is leading her married life quite happily. On the professional front, Hansika Motwani is currently part of the movies “Partner,” “105 Minutes,” “My Name is Shruthi,” “Rowdy Baby,” “Gandhari,” and “Guardian.”