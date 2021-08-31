Happy Birthday Gautam: Mahesh Babu, Namrata And Sitara Wished Him On This Special Occasion

Today is a special day for all the fans of Mahesh Babu as it is his son Gautam's 15th birthday! On this special occasion, Gautam is receiving love from all his family members and fans too. His mother Namrata and little sister Sitara also dropped beautiful birthday wishes on their Instagram pages and showered love on him.



Mahesh Babu

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with his son Gautam, Mahesh also wished him jotting down a heartfelt message. "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world. Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni""

Both father and son are seen happily smiling in this pic!

Namrata Shirodkar

Gautam's mother Namrata Shirodkar also wished her dear son sharing a beautiful pic on her Instagram page. She wrote, "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much".

On the other hand, Gautam's little sister Sitara also showered all her love on her big brother and dropped a beautiful post on her Instagram page… Take a look!

She shared a couple of funny pics along with her brother and wrote, "Happy birthday Annaya!! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are. Now that you're older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! Love you to the moon and back! @gautamghattamaneni".

Even the newbie of Tollywood and Gautam's big brother Ashok Galla also wished him with a sweet message!

Happy Birthday Gautam!!! Every time I see you, can't help thinking your going to be just as tall and cool as your dad 😎have the best day 🤗 https://t.co/Abg0fCASnd — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) August 31, 2021

This post reads, "Happy Birthday Gautam!!! Every time I see you, can't help thinking your going to be just as tall and cool as your dad… have the best day".

Happy Birthday Gautam… Enjoy your day to the core!