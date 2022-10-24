Happy Diwali: Ram Charan, Karan Johar And Many Tollywood & Bollywood Actors Extended Festive Wishes Through Social Media

The festival of lights Diwali lightens many houses today with thousands of diyas and colourful rangolis… The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness and gives us the strength to fight with evil. On this special occasion, most of the actors from Bollywood, Tollywood and other film industries extended their wishes through social media and treated all their fans…

We Hans India have collated the festive wishes of the popular stars especially for our readers… Take a look!

Ajay Devgn

Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift!



Book advance tickets of #Drishyam2 for 18th November at 25% off.

Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now #Drishyam2On18Nov pic.twitter.com/dIny0kJETx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 24, 2022

Ajay Devgn treated all his fans by surprising them with a gift on this special occasion. "Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift! Book advance tickets of #Drishyam2 for 18th November at 25% off. Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now



#Drishyam2On18Nov".

Sree Vishnu

Ram Gopal Varma

Since nothing is coming out of my pocket i don't want to be stingy and I wish that every one of the 130 crore people in india will recieve from GOD Rs 1300 cr directly into their account #HappyDiwali — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2022

This ace filmmaker dropped a few tweets on his page and extended the festival wishes… "Since nothing is coming out of my pocket i don't want to be stingy and I wish that every one of the 130 crore people in india will recieve from GOD Rs 1300 cr directly into their account #HappyDiwali."



"Hey #Prabhas May GOD re release Radhe Shyam and this time it becomes a bigger hit than BAHUBALI #HappyDiwali".

"Hey @Srbachchan May GOD turn you into a 30 year old and u start shooting Zanzeer once again #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Wives , May GOD give u the opportunity to get rid of your husbands who u married by mistake #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Husbands, May God make your wives to be silent and just listen to u, without questioning #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Children, May GOD make ur parents understand that you know better than them about everything #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Teachers , May GOD give u enough wisdom to understand that u are wasting 90% of your life teaching good for nothing morons #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Students, May GOD make u aware that 90% of what u are made to learn has zero value in the real world #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Criminals , May GOD turn u into police #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Police , May GOD flourish crime in many different innovative ways so that u will have more opportunities #HappyDiwali".

"Hey Politicos , May GOD make people's memory so short that everyone will forget what u commited even 5 minutes ago #HappyDiwali".

"If DIWALI is about celebrating the victory of light over darkness once in 365 days , then should the Sun be celebrating Diwali every day ? Just asking #HappyDiwali".

"As per Wikipedia krishna killed Narakasura and freed 16000 girls ..My question is ,are they the same girls who became gopikas? Just asking #HappyDiwali".

Om Raut

Adipurush director shared a new poster of the movie and wrote, "Here's wishing love and happiness to all! From Team #Adipurush



#ShubhDeepawali #HappyDiwali #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!#Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 #ShivChanana".

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Very happy Deepavali to all my friends out there!!!#HappyDiwali — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 24, 2022

Nivetha Thomas

Happy Diwali everyone! 😊 — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) October 24, 2022

Junior NTR

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 24, 2022

Suriya

Happy happy Deepavali dear all! ✨ pic.twitter.com/U8DMRxpx4c — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 24, 2022

Rahul Ravindran

Alia Bhatt

Alia shared the throwback pictures of Diwali as she is now pregnant is in the last trimester of her beautiful phase.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

She shared a beautiful pic of the whole Kapoor family on this special occasion. They all looked awesome in the classy festive attires.



Shriya Saran

Neha Dhupia

Ram Charan Tej

The beautiful couple Charan and Upasana wished all their fans straight from Japan as they are busy in promoting RRR movie.



Director Bobby

Happy Diwali to you all 💥🪔



May this festival of lights brings you joy and happiness in your lives, Have a safe one. ❤️ 🤗



Get ready for our #Mega154 Diwali treat @ 11.07AM, Poonakalu Loading 🔥#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/2N1GnQhWm2 — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 24, 2022

His tweet reads, "Happy Diwali to you all. May this festival of lights brings you joy and happiness in your lives, Have a safe one. Get ready for our #Mega154 Diwali treat @ 11.07AM, Poonakalu Loading #HappyDiwali".



Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara

The beautiful couple are seen holding their little ones and wished all their fans by jotting down, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos. Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love. trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful".



Karan Johar

He shared a beautiful family pic and wrote, "Happy Diwali from my world to yours!!!! Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for our beautifully coordinated clothes … sending you all so much love and light".



Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing a beautiful pic, he also wrote, "दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ



तिलिस्मि तिजोरी त:

धन अमृत प्राप्त त:

सदा निरोग त:

सुख शांति सर्वदा ह:".

Sanjay Dutt

Satya Dev

He shared a new poster of Ram Setu movie and wished all his fans… "Everything you know is about to change. Get ready for a blockbuster Diwali with your entire family."



Lavanya Tripathi

Along with sharing beautiful pics, she also wrote, "This is the first time in years that i did not go home (Dehradun) for Diwali to celebrate it with my family due to work andd I was a little :( because of that. But thanks to @amulyaar n Rohan for hosted such a beautiful pre-Diwali bash, it was great to celebrate it with friends too. Maybe this is what they call Home away from home #happydiwali".



Happy Diwali…