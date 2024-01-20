‘Happy Ending’ trailer promises a new-age entertainer

In a grand event, the trailer for the upcoming film "Happy Ending" was unveiled, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Yash Puri, renowned for his roles in ZEE5's "Alanti Sitralu" and the epic drama "Shaakuntalam," is set to lead this lighthearted coming-of-age tale directed by Kowshik Bheemidi. Apoorva Rao joins as the female lead in a film that has generated buzz through its intriguing promotional content.

Produced by Yogesh Kumar, Sanjay Reddy, and Anil Pallala under Hamstech Films and Silly Monks Studios, the trailer launch event saw successful director Venu Udugula introducing the preview. Commending the trailer, Udugula remarked on the film's new-age entertainment appeal and classic approach, expressing confidence in the director Kaushik's work and the commendable performances of the lead actors.

The creative team shared insights into the film, with editor Pradeep praising Kaushik's directorial precision, music director Ravi Nidamarthi crediting Kaushik's musical taste, and cinematographer Ashok Seepalli emphasizing the collective efforts of debutants involved in the project. Producer Anil Pallala highlighted "Happy Ending" as a coming-of-age entertainer with a young and talented team.

Acknowledging the adult content hinted in the trailer, Pallala encouraged open conversations about such themes and expressed satisfaction with the film's output. Lead actor Yash Puri assured the audience that despite initial perceptions, the film aims for a family-friendly viewing experience, sharing gratitude for the support received from various quarters.

Director Kaushik Bhimidi described "Happy Ending" as an honest attempt, emphasizing its modern approach to storytelling, inspired by the concept of a curse on the protagonist. Heroine Apoorva Rao provided insights into the storyline, portraying it as a tale of a boy facing fears and navigating love, promising an enjoyable cinematic experience for the audience. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 2nd.