Happy Father's Day: Mahesh, Chiranjevi And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Showered Love On Their Father Through Social Media
- Tollywood stars from Mahesh Babu to Sudheer shared beautiful pics of their fathers on this special day!
- Sitara shared a lovely pic of Mahesh Babu and treated all her fans through her Instagram page!
Today being the Father's Day, it is a special day for all and sundry as they can shower love on their dear father who works tirelessly for the betterment of kid. He pampers them, earns money for their future and also stands by them in all tough times lending his hand. So, even our dear Tollywood stars right from Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, most of them dropped lovely posts on social media and showcased a few beautiful pics of their fathers.
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Chiranjeevi shared a beautiful pic of his father and wrote, "It is a great feeling to be a grateful son and a proud father! #HappyFathersDay to all!"
Nithiin
Young actor Nithiin also shared a beautiful image of his father and wished him by jotting down, "Thank you for guiding me in my best and worst. No one like you! #HappyFathersDay love u daddy".
Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh shared the reel and real images of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan with his parents on this special day and dedicated it to the late NSG Commando on this occasion!
Puri Jagannadh
Ace director Puri shared a beautiful message through his podcast on this special day and wrote, "A FATHER is always underrated Throwback from Puri Musings on the occasion of Father's Day Listen to "Dad" here - https://youtu.be/2KPSLk5x7NE #PuriMusings #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial #PC #PuriRecap #FathersDay".
Ram Charan Tej
He shared a throwback childhood image with his dad Chiru on this special day…
Varun Tej Konidela
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh penned a lovely note along with sharing a image with his father. "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!"
Naga Babu
Naga Babu paid an ode to his father with this post… "Paying ode to
My Dad - My Hero on this Fathers Day
The True Inspiration behind the Role...
The Real life #BheemlaNayak
The Man who always instilled the courage in me & taught me to help those in need by setting an example out of himself.
You will Stay in our hearts Forever
#fathersday".
Niharika Konidela
Niha shared a beautiful then and now pic collage on this day and wished her father by jotting down, "It's the hand on the head that gets me I love you daadu! @nagababuofficial Happy Father's Day to all the dads!"
Nikhil
He shared a paper cutting of an article on his Insta page and wrote, "Happy Fathers Day Daddy Thinking about you … Thank you @vrmadhupr for this Amazing article about him https://www.ntnews.com/zindagi/hero-nikhil-siddharth-about-his-father-634352"
Gautam Ghattamaneni
Gautam shared a beautiful pic with his father and sister and wrote, "Happy Father's Day Nanna.. Thank you for having our back always.. We love you @urstrulymahesh".
Raja Gautam
He shared a beautiful image of his father Bramhanandam and his son!
Nani
Nani also shared the image of his father and son from their Diwali dairies!
Pranitha
Pranitha shared the pics of her new-born baby with her husband and even dropped a childhood pic with his father.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth
Vidyullekha Raman
Vidyullekha shared throwback images with her father and wrote, "Verified
Always sitting on Appa's lap - from infancy to marriage Happy Father's Day, Appa @mohanraman0304 !! Love you #happyfathersday #fathersday #mydad #father #appa #vidyuraman".
Akhil Akkineni
Sudheer Babu
He also shared a throwback pic of his father and wrote, "From being my source of inspiration to my pillar of strength!! You are the one who taught me how to be… Here's to the man i owe it all to Happy Father's day NANNA Forever grateful".
Sitara Ghattamaneni
Sitara leaves no chance of showering love on her parents… On this special day, she shared pic with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "Another year of making memories and being goofy together! Happy #FathersDay Nanna!! Thank you for being the amazing dad you are @urstrulymahesh and for putting up with me sometimes 🤪🤣 You'll always be my superhero!!!"
Happy Father's Day…