Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood

This quote is enough to dole out how a ‘Mother’ sacrifices everything for her child and raises him with values… So, on this special occasion, let us check some beautiful ‘Lullaby’ songs which every mother croons for her child holding them with lots of love…
1. “Sandamaamayyalo…”
Music: Karthik Kodakandla
Lyrics: Nandini Sidda Reddy
Singer: K.S. Chithra
2. “Haayi Haayi…”
Singer: Harini Darbha
Music Arranged By: Karthik Kodakandla
Composition: Priyamvadha
Lyrics: Sri Rajamalla Chari
3. “Rajkumari…”
Original song composed by Anup Bhandari
Music Programming and Arrangement: B.Ajaneesh Loknath
Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry
Singer: Vijay Prakash
Movie: Vikrant Rona
4. “Jo Lali Jo…”
Song Name: Jo Lali Jo
Singer: Swagatha S. Krishnan
Lyrics: Krishna Madineni
Music: Sam CS
Movie: Kanam
5. “Laali Laali…”
Music: Ilayaraja
Lyrics: C.Narayana Reddy
Singer: P.Susheela
Movie: Swathi Muthyam
6. “Chukkalara Choopullara…”
Movie: Apadhbandhavudu
Song Name: Chukkallara Choopullara
Music Director: M.M. Keeravani
Singers: S.P. Balasubramaniam and Chitra
Lyricist: Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry
7. “Gopala Baludamma…”
Music: SV. Krishna Reddy
Singer: KS Chitra
Lyricist: Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry
We Hans India wish every lovely mother and hope they enjoy their day with many special moments…