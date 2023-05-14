Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood

“Dear Mamma,

You’re my source of inspiration,

You’re my real motivation,

You gave me values and education,

For my every problem, you gave me the solution,

You have shown me the right direction,

And you taught me the right action.

I can’t stay away from your Mamma

Neither for a second nor for its fraction.”

This quote is enough to dole out how a ‘Mother’ sacrifices everything for her child and raises him with values… So, on this special occasion, let us check some beautiful ‘Lullaby’ songs which every mother croons for her child holding them with lots of love…

1. “Sandamaamayyalo…”

Music: Karthik Kodakandla



Lyrics: Nandini Sidda Reddy

Singer: K.S. Chithra









2. “Haayi Haayi…”

Singer: Harini Darbha



Music Arranged By: Karthik Kodakandla

Composition: Priyamvadha

Lyrics: Sri Rajamalla Chari









3. “Rajkumari…”

Original song composed by Anup Bhandari



Music Programming and Arrangement: B.Ajaneesh Loknath

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry

Singer: Vijay Prakash

Movie: Vikrant Rona









4. “Jo Lali Jo…”

Song Name: Jo Lali Jo



Singer: Swagatha S. Krishnan

Lyrics: Krishna Madineni

Music: Sam CS

Movie: Kanam









5. “Laali Laali…”

Music: Ilayaraja



Lyrics: C.Narayana Reddy

Singer: P.Susheela

Movie: Swathi Muthyam









6. “Chukkalara Choopullara…”

Movie: Apadhbandhavudu



Song Name: Chukkallara Choopullara

Music Director: M.M. Keeravani

Singers: S.P. Balasubramaniam and Chitra

Lyricist: Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry









7. “Gopala Baludamma…”

Music: SV. Krishna Reddy



Singer: KS Chitra

Lyricist: Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry









We Hans India wish every lovely mother and hope they enjoy their day with many special moments…