  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: BookMyShow Premieres Open in Hyderabad

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: BookMyShow Premieres Open in Hyderabad
x

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: BookMyShow Premieres Open in Hyderabad

Highlights

Advance bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu are now live on BookMyShow. Reserve your seats in top Hyderabad theatres today.

The bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu premieres are now live on BookMyShow. Fans can now reserve their seats for early shows of the much-awaited movie starring Pawan Kalyan.

Many top theatres across Hyderabad are listed for advance booking. Some of them include:

  • Bhramaramba 70MM, Kukatpally
  • Sri Sai Ram 70MM, Malkajgiri
  • Asian Jyothi, RC Puram
  • Asian Rajya Lakshmi, Uppal
  • Prashant Cinema, Secunderabad
  • Tarakarama Cineplex, Kachiguda
  • Mukund Cinema, Medchal
  • Sree Sai Raja Theatre, Musheerabad

Tickets are priced between ₹500 and ₹700. Since shows are filling fast, it's best to book early on BookMyShow to avoid missing out.

This is the list of theatres available for booking till 3:30 pm on 23 July and the platform may add more theatres. Keep checking the platform for additional information.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick