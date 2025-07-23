Hari Hara Veera Mallu: BookMyShow Premieres Open in Hyderabad

The bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu premieres are now live on BookMyShow. Fans can now reserve their seats for early shows of the much-awaited movie starring Pawan Kalyan.

Many top theatres across Hyderabad are listed for advance booking. Some of them include:

Bhramaramba 70MM, Kukatpally

Sri Sai Ram 70MM, Malkajgiri

Asian Jyothi, RC Puram

Asian Rajya Lakshmi, Uppal

Prashant Cinema, Secunderabad

Tarakarama Cineplex, Kachiguda

Mukund Cinema, Medchal

Sree Sai Raja Theatre, Musheerabad

Tickets are priced between ₹500 and ₹700. Since shows are filling fast, it's best to book early on BookMyShow to avoid missing out.

This is the list of theatres available for booking till 3:30 pm on 23 July and the platform may add more theatres. Keep checking the platform for additional information.