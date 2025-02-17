Harish Shankar drops a juicy update on ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

While Pawan Kalyan’s OG continues to be the most eagerly awaited film, fans are also excited about his period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has yet to generate the same level of buzz due to delays and its remake factor.

Amidst this, director Harish Shankar has reignited interest in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with a major revelation at the pre-release event of Dragon (Telugu). When Dragon director AshwathMarimuthu expressed his desire to make a powerful film with Pawan Kalyan featuring a scene where the star sits atop a moving car, Harish Shankar immediately responded with an exciting update.

“I have already designed a scene in Ustaad Bhagat Singh where Pawan Kalyan sir travels sitting on top of a car. You can call this ‘Harish Leaks,’ just like ‘Chiru Leaks,’” Harish said, adding that this sequence would undoubtedly resonate with fans.

Interestingly, this scene is inspired by a real-life incident involving Pawan Kalyan. During his political journey, he once traveled atop his car to meet Ippatam residents when authorities tried to restrict his movement. The visuals from that moment went viral, and Harish Shankar aims to recreate this iconic moment on the big screen.

Though Harish Shankar is known for tweaking remakes to make them fresh, his last film, Mr. Bachchan (a remake of Raid), underperformed at the box office. Now, with Ustaad Bhagat Singh—based on Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri—he is determined to deliver a blockbuster. His latest revelation has certainly brought the film back into the spotlight!



