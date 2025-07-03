Harshali Malhotra makes Telugu debut with ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’; FL unveiled

After the roaring success of Akhanda, the mass-action saga is returning in a bigger avatar with Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by blockbuster specialist Boyapati Sreenu. Mounted on an expansive scale under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, and presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Promising to elevate every aspect of the franchise—be it story, scale, or technical brilliance—the sequel is being billed as a massive Pan-India release, hitting screens on September 25, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.

The makers recently revealed the first look of Harshali Malhotra, best known for her role as the child artist in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Making her Tollywood debut, Harshali plays Janani, and captivates in a traditional saree, radiating innocence and charm.

The teaser of Akhanda 2 has already created waves, showcasing Balakrishna in a never-before-seen powerful avatar, raising audience expectations. The film also stars Tollywood’s lucky charm Samyuktha as the female lead, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty in a fierce, intense role set to leave a lasting impression.

The technical team behind Akhanda 2 is equally stellar. Music is composed by S Thaman, cinematography is handled by C Ramprasad, editing by Tammiraju, and AS Prakash helms the art direction, ensuring a rich and immersive visual experience.

With high-octane action, powerful emotions, and spiritual grandeur, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is set to redefine mass cinema and deliver a thunderous festive treat to fans across the nation.