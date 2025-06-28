Harshvardhan Rane trains for transformative role in Omung Kumar’s upcoming action drama

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is stepping into a never-before-seen avatar as he preps for a physically demanding and emotionally intense role in an upcoming film helmed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar. The project, which remains untitled, is slated to begin filming on July 1.

Rane, best known for his roles in Sanam Teri Kasam and HaseenDillruba, has already begun rigorous martial arts training to prepare for the action-heavy role. Sharing a glimpse of his preparations on Instagram, he wrote, “Training for something I have never showcased on screen before for @omungkumar Sir’s film. Shoot starts 1st July.” The training session, led by coach Kuldeep Shashi, highlights the actor’s dedication to completely transforming himself for the part.

While plot details are still under wraps, the film is already generating buzz thanks to its impressive cast and ambitious scale. Speaking about his lead actor, director Omung Kumar said, “Harshvardhan was my first choice for this role. He brings a rare blend of raw honesty and quiet intensity. He’s not just playing the character — he is the emotional and physical core of the film.”

Rane recently completed shooting for EkDeewane Ki Deewaniyat, but he shows no signs of slowing down, diving straight into prep mode for this next venture. Joining him in the film are Karan Veer Mehra and Sadia Khateeb, adding further depth to a promising ensemble.

The project is presented by Zee Studios and jointly produced by Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment, in association with Innovations India. Producers on board include OmungKumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, among others.

Touted as an emotionally layered action drama, the film is expected to showcase Harshvardhan Rane in a game-changing performance that blends intensity, vulnerability, and raw physicality — marking a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey.