HBD Kamal Haasan: Shruti And Akshara Wish Their Dear Father With Special Birthday Notes

Today is triple-treat for all the movie buffs as it holds the birthdays of three legendary celebs Trivikram Srinivas, Kamal Haasan and Anushka Shetty. Well, both the social media handles Twitter and Instagram are filled with birthday wishes and especially when it comes to Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti and Akshara dropped special birthday posts and turned the day into a fabulous one for their loving father…



Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan shared a throwback and lovely childhood pic with her father and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry lots of love and can't wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us!!!"

Akshara Haasan

Well, the dear younger daughter of Kamal Haasan shared a pic from Bhamane Satya Bhamane movie and also added two other beautiful pics of her dad and wished him jotting down, "Happiest birthday to my bapu dearest. I'm blessed to have learnt so much about life and its different perspectives through your work. The heart with which you drive your passion has inspired me to be the best in what I chose to do. Happy Birthday My Rockstar, Bapuji. @ikamalhaasan".

She called him 'Rockstar Bapuji' and showered all her love on her dear dad…

Well, even other legendary actors like Mohanlal, Madhavan and a few others wished Kamal Haasan through social media… Take a look!

Prakash Raj

Happy birthday chief.. ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ … thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed.. pic.twitter.com/OJnYmbH8ua — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 7, 2021

He shared a throwback pic with Kamal Haasan and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday chief.. @ikamalhaasan… thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed."

Director Shankar

Happy Birthday to the Great Actor with 360°x360° craftsmanship, Our Treasure of Cinema @ikamalhaasan sir. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 7, 2021

This post reads, "Happy Birthday to the Great Actor with 360°x360° craftsmanship, Our Treasure of Cinema @ikamalhaasan sir."

Madhavan

Wish a living Leagend a very Happy birthday and many more years of inspirational performances. There is none like him and will never be. ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ wish you a fantastic year ahead sir, full of health wealth and happiness.👍❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KjdhHxebny — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2021

Mohanlal

Happiest birthday wishes to you my dear @ikamalhaasan sir! May the Almighty bless you with utmost happiness and good health! Have a great year ahead! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2021

Mammootty

Arya

Wishing the legend @ikamalhaasan sir a fantastic birthday and great year ahead 🤗🤗🤗😍😍 Can't wait for #Vikram 🔥🔥🔥 — Arya (@arya_offl) November 7, 2021

Radhikaa Sarathkumar

Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan a man who never ceases to amaze me and cinema, what a fantastic journey 😍😍more strength and happiness to you🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uo73LVMjk2 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 7, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday #TrivikramSrinivas.. Wishing you the best of health and success always!! Looking forward to our next :) pic.twitter.com/SUukty6bWk — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Rana Daggubati

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Sibi Sathyaraj

Wishing the pride of Indian Cinema, #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir a wonderful bday and a fantastic year ahead😊💐 Eagerly waiting for #Vikram 💪🏻https://t.co/K6NsRxgRre pic.twitter.com/nZCvOk50hB — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) November 7, 2021

Vijay Sethupathi

He shared the first glimpse of Kamal Haasan's Vikram movie and treated all the fans of Kamal Haasan!

Rakul Preet Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan… Do continue entertaining us with your movies!!!