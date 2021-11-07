HBD Kamal Haasan: Shruti And Akshara Wish Their Dear Father With Special Birthday Notes
- Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 67th birthday today!
- His daughters Shruti and Akshara along with other actors wished him through social media
Today is triple-treat for all the movie buffs as it holds the birthdays of three legendary celebs Trivikram Srinivas, Kamal Haasan and Anushka Shetty. Well, both the social media handles Twitter and Instagram are filled with birthday wishes and especially when it comes to Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti and Akshara dropped special birthday posts and turned the day into a fabulous one for their loving father…
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan shared a throwback and lovely childhood pic with her father and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic and artistry lots of love and can't wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us!!!"
Akshara Haasan
Well, the dear younger daughter of Kamal Haasan shared a pic from Bhamane Satya Bhamane movie and also added two other beautiful pics of her dad and wished him jotting down, "Happiest birthday to my bapu dearest. I'm blessed to have learnt so much about life and its different perspectives through your work. The heart with which you drive your passion has inspired me to be the best in what I chose to do. Happy Birthday My Rockstar, Bapuji. @ikamalhaasan".
She called him 'Rockstar Bapuji' and showered all her love on her dear dad…
Well, even other legendary actors like Mohanlal, Madhavan and a few others wished Kamal Haasan through social media… Take a look!
Prakash Raj
He shared a throwback pic with Kamal Haasan and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday chief.. @ikamalhaasan… thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed."
Director Shankar
This post reads, "Happy Birthday to the Great Actor with 360°x360° craftsmanship, Our Treasure of Cinema @ikamalhaasan sir."
Madhavan
Mohanlal
Mammootty
Arya
Radhikaa Sarathkumar
Mahesh Babu
Rana Daggubati
Sibi Sathyaraj
Vijay Sethupathi
He shared the first glimpse of Kamal Haasan's Vikram movie and treated all the fans of Kamal Haasan!
Rakul Preet Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan… Do continue entertaining us with your movies!!!